SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to make its first NCAA Championships appearance since 2015 at the par-72, 6,383-yard Grayhawk Golf Club May 20-25. “We are excited to be here,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “There was a relief and a peace to us getting through regionals. Now we get to turn it loose. This is everybody’s last week out here. We were able to walk the course yesterday and see that it is in phenomenal shape. I can’t wait to hit some shots today and see how the course is reacting.”

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO