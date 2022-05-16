ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Three Charged After Assault Call Leads To Discovery of Drugs

By George Bower
kicdam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheldon, IA (KICD)– What started as a call for an alleged assault in Sheldon on Friday night resulted in a total of three people being charged with drug...

kicdam.com

Comments / 2

KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was arrested after officials found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday. According to the Alcester Police Department, the 52-year-old male driver indicated substance abuse during the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle was then conducted and a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
stormlakeradio.com

Woman Wanted on Multiple Clay County Charges Taken into Custody

A woman wanted on multiple charges out of Clay county was taken into custody this past Sunday in Terril. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Tabetha Gillette was wanted on an active warrant out of that county for 5th degree theft, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, eluding, speeding, and stop sign violations.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man charged for drug possession during traffic stop

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Alcester Wednesday. According to the Alcester Police Department, the passenger of the car showed numerous signs of controlled substance abuse during the traffic stop. The passenger then gave a false name to the...
ALCESTER, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman charged for taking UV Blue

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Anne Severson stemmed from her taking a bottle of UV Blue and leaving the west Casey’s General Store without paying for it, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for OWI after call

SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested about midnight Tuesday, May 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Seth Daniel Stevens stemmed from his wife calling to report that he appeared to be high, and she wanted a welfare check on him, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
kicdam.com

Prosecution Finishes Witness Testimony in Murder Trial

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The third day of proceedings in the murder trial against Allison Decker has concluded in Spirit Lake with the case now in the hands of the defense. Before the hand-off however, one final witness was called by the state, Department of Corrections Case Officer Matthew Burns, who spent more than three hours on the stand describing what he first experienced at the scene including an initial conversation with Lake Park Police Chief Tony Urwin who was quick to call the house on Maple Avenue a crime scene.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Three arrested after incident in Sheldon

SHELDON—Three people were arrested following an altercation Friday morning, May 13, at trailer No. 10 at 425 W. Seventh St. in Sheldon. The arrest of 30-year-old Sheila Marie Sundall of Sheldon stemmed from a report of her allegedly assaulting a Sheldon man at the trailer home, where she lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rural Ashton woman jailed for meth, more

ROCK RAPIDS—A 50-year-old rural Ashton woman was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from a welfare check at her residence southwest...
ASHTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man charged for second OWI, more

SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1 a.m. Sunday, May 15, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence; providing false identification information; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance; and violation of a no contact/protective order.
SHELDON, IA
1380kcim.com

Ida Grove Man Sentenced To Up To Five Years In Prison For 2021 Theft From DMACC Construction Site

An Ida Grove man accused of stealing equipment from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site last year has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to Carroll County District Court records, 38-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol pled guilty to a single count of second-degree theft, a class D felony, in connection to the March 29, 2021 theft in the 900 block of N. Grant Road. A Carroll Police Department investigation determined Van Osdol had hitched his vehicle to an equipment trailer and welder, valued at $9,000, and drove away from the property. In addition to the five-year sentence, he was also ordered to pay over $2,700 in fines, surcharges, and court costs. Before this latest conviction, Van Osdol already had a lengthy criminal history, including felony conspiracy, manufacture and delivery of marijuana, theft, burglary, and other charges out of Kent County, Del.
IDA GROVE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Palmer Man Receives Third Domestic Abuse Assault Charge

A Palmer man has been charged with a felony for repeated incidents of domestic assault. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, a domestic disturbance report was received back on May 3rd at 515 Henrietta Avenue in Palmer. 54-year-old Terry Bass tried to avoid being arrested by attempting to run, and also assaulted a peace officer. A taser was deployed and Bass was subdued.
PALMER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Remsen woman arrested for her second OWI

ALTON—A 44-year-old Remsen woman was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Alton on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jessica Joanne Galles stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Buick Enclave for erratic driving at the intersection of Highway 10 and Kennedy Avenue in Alton, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ALTON, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A Jefferson man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident Monday night in Jefferson. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse says 25-year-old Zachery Waters-Rice was serving probation and on a work release program in Fort Dodge after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for domestic abuse from a previous incident this past March. Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio Waters-Rice allegedly left the work release program and came back to Jefferson where officers were first notified by a caller at 8:09pm Monday that Waters-Rice had allegedly discharged a shotgun that was pulled from a duffle bag on a bike at a passing vehicle heading south on Cedar Street.
JEFFERSON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge

ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, near Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Yovani Ismael Chilel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Jeep Liberty clocked...
ORANGE CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

Weekend Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

–A traffic stop early Saturday morning near downtown Algona resulted in a pair of drug related arrests. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers conducted the stop around 12AM Saturday near the intersection of Phillips and State Streets. After conducting a brief investigation, Officers arrested 46-year-old Tony Lee Jorgensen of Humboldt on a valid Kossuth County Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance-3rd offense, a Class D Felony.
ALGONA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Harris man jailed for contact violation

HARTLEY—A 36-year-old Harris man was arrested about noon Saturday, May 14, on an O’Brien County warrant for violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of David Richard Hofmann stemmed from a video a protected individual showed law enforcement, according to the Hartley Police Department. In the video,...
HARTLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hartley woman jailed for domestic assault

HARTLEY—A 21-year-old Hartley woman was arrested about 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kaylee Emily Stutz stemmed from an investigation into which she allegedly assaulted a male at their residence at 151 First St. SW, according to the Hartley Police Department.
HARTLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for false report of threat

SHELDON—A 64-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 4 p.m. Thursday, May 12, on an O’Brien County warrant on charges of false report of indictable offense to a public entity, malicious prosecution and third-degree harassment. The arrest of Roy Carl Persson stemmed from him knowingly providing false information that...
SHELDON, IA
1380kcim.com

Jefferson Police Department Searching For A Male That Shot At A Vehicle In Jefferson Last Night

The Jefferson Police Department is looking for a male subject after shooting at a passing vehicle. According to authorities, at approximately 8:09 p.m. yesterday (Monday), a concerned citizen witnessed a male on a bike in the 700 block of North Cedar Street fire a long gun at a vehicle. Law enforcement says they spoke with several witnesses of the incident and the driver of the vehicle. There were no signs of damage to the vehicle. The Jefferson Police Department has begun the search for the know male suspect. Anyone with additional information on the case can contact the police department at 515-386-2136.
JEFFERSON, IA

