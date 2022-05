Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he will not run for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District in November. “In the past few days, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from my family, friends, colleagues in government and residents from all throughout the New York 22nd District, especially here in Oneida County. Many have asked me to run for Congress and others have asked me to stay in my current role, which I’m blessed and honored to have," said Picente.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO