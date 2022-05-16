What are the Sacramento Kings’ odds of getting the No. 1 pick?

(KTXL) — Sacramento Kings fans will find out where their favorite team will pick in the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night.

According to odds from the NBA, the Kings have a 7.5% chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons all have the highest odds of getting the top pick at 14%, as all three teams finished the worst records for the 2021-22 season.

As for a top-four pick, the Kings have a 7-8% chance of receiving a selection from No. 2 to 4. The Kings have a 19.7% chance of securing the No. 7 pick while having a 34.1% chance of receiving the eighth overall pick and 12% at ninth.

The last time the Kings received the No. 1 was in 1989 when they selected Pervis Ellison, who played 48 games his rookie season before getting traded to the Washington Bullets (now known as the Wizards) the next year.

The closest the Kings came to picking at the top again was in 2018, when they drafted Marvin Bagley III at No. 2 overall.

Bagley was traded to the Detroit Pistons in February as part of a four-team deal that sent Donte DiVinvenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to Sacramento.

Sacramento missed the playoffs for an NBA-record 16th-straight season after finishing the 2021-22 campaign at 30-52.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis will represent the team in the draft lottery. After joining the Kings at the trade deadline, Sabonis averaged 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.8 in 15 games.

The draft lottery is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

Here are the odds of getting the No. 1 pick for the 14 teams in the lottery:

Houston Rockets (14%)

Orlando Magic (14%)

Detroit Pistons (14%)

Oklahoma City Thunder (12.5%)

Indiana Pacers (10.5%)

Portland Trail Blazers (9%)

Sacramento Kings (7.5%)

Los Angeles Lakers (6%, New Orleans Pelicans control pick)

San Antonio Spurs (4.5%)

Washington Wizards (3%)

New York Knicks (2%)

Los Angeles Clippers (1.5%, Thundercontrols pick)

Charlotte Hornets (1%)

Cleveland Cavaliers (0.5%)

