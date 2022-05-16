ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Hospitalizations see uptick as Onondaga County announces three COVID deaths

By Erik Columbia
localsyr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced its three-day COVID total for the weekend and has seen an uptick in hospital and ICU cases. County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 74 residents...

www.localsyr.com

FL Radio Group

147th COVID Death Reported in Cayuga County

Cayuga County has seen another COVID-19 related death. A Wednesday update from the county health department reports the death of a man in his seventies after testing positive for the virus, bringing Cayuga County’s death toll to 147. Six residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID. The health department...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

NYS canal systems open for the season

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All portions of the New York State Canal System officially opened for the 198th season on Friday at 7 a.m. The season is expected to run until October 12 and, like always, police are stressing the importance of safe boating. There’s nothing like spending a...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Missing Cayuga County teen found safe

UPDATE (12:40 p.m. 5/19/22) — State Police say the teen was found safe in Auburn. CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Police needs your help in locating a missing teen from Cayuga County. Madison Weeks, age 15, is missing from 6228 Lake St., Cayuga, NY. Madison...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate-Crouse merger will raise wait times, healthcare costs (Your Letters)

Sen. Rachel May said the merger of SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Hospital “makes a lot of sense” given shortages of healthcare staff. Dr. Robert Dracker, president of the Onondaga County Medical Society, hopes the merger and elimination of some duplicative services improves patient care (“Syracuse hospital merger: Upstate and Crouse, once fierce rivals, unite to grow stronger (analysis),” April 15, 2022). I totally disagree. Yes, resulting layoffs will be delayed by the never-say-die Covid-19 ongoing pandemic/epidemic, but ultimately they will occur as duplicative services are eliminated.
SYRACUSE, NY
Ryan Mcmahon
96.1 The Eagle

UPDATED: Missing CNY Teen Located

----- A CNY teen who hasn't been seen in over 24 hours has been reported missing and New York State Police have released a photo of the young woman in hopes she'll be located. Fifteen-year-old Madison Weeks left her home on Tuesday afternoon at around 4:00 to go play basketball, state police said, and never returned. Weeks is approximately 5-foot-1 with a thin build and blonde hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
localsyr.com

Friday morning fire in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at110 West Bridge Street just before 4 a.m. Friday. The one person inside at the time of the fire was able to escape on his own. There were no reported injuries. Oswego Fire and Police...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Issues Statement Regarding State Senate

OSWEGO – Today, May 19, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow issued the following statement regarding the State Senate. “Since the Senate districts changed on Monday, I’ve been bombarded with messages of encouragement and support from folks all around Central New York, of which I enormously appreciate. I’m humbled to be in the conversation. However, public service should be about wanting to do something, not be something, and I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate. I still have plenty more to do, and projects to complete, in my final year and a half as Mayor of Oswego. Simultaneously, I’ve recently been offered multiple career opportunities, most of which allow me to continue effectively serving the people of Central New York, and one of those opportunities is the path I prefer at this time as I complete my full tenure as Mayor. I wish all candidates the best of luck, and hope they provide Central New York the quality representation the people deserve.”
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Fire response in Oswego forces road closure early Friday morning

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego City Police Department said a portion of W Bridge Street (SR 104) was closed in both directions from W 5th Street to Hillside Avenue while firefighters responded to a fire. As of 7:20 a.m., the roadway has now been reopened. The multi-family apartment caught...
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Oswego mayor will not run for state senate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The mayor of Oswego will not run for the state senate seat representing Jefferson and part of Lewis County. In a statement Thursday afternoon, Billy Barlow said “I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate.”
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

INTERVIEW: Former Asst. DA Rick Trunfio

(WSYR-TV) — The teen from Broome County has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree for the shootings at Tops supermarket in Buffalo. Many people have asked why not more charges?. Retired Onondaga County First Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Trunfio joined NewsChannel 9 Tuesday...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: May 16, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 471 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from May 9 to May 15). The following report reflects data collected from Monday, May 9 through Sunday, May 15:. Number of lab/provider tests: 3,281. Number of...
whcuradio.com

Several plead guilty in Cortland County drug ring

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs into Cortland County. Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Kyle Leeper brought meth from Indiana and California, distributing it in the Cortland area in 2018 and 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Leeper also admitted to murdering a man during one drug transaction in California in 2019. He’s facing up to four decades in prison when he’s sentenced in September.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Details on Buffalo shooter’s psych evaluation last year

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says he’s setting the record straight regarding what he calls misinformation in the media about alleged Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron’s interaction with law enforcement last year. Korchak issued a news release Tuesday outlining the circumstances that occurred last...
BROOME COUNTY, NY

