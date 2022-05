CAMBRIDGE - This weekend's forecast calls for temperatures to hit upwards of 90 degrees, and that is concerning news for people whose air-conditioning might be out of commission.A resident of the Millers River Apartment building, operated by the Cambridge Housing Authority, told WBZ-TV she received a letter from the CHA this week.The letter reads in part:"Dear Resident of Millers River Apartments, We regret to inform you that the buildings A/C is not available and will not be available for a few weeks. Due to the increase of tenants that have moved into the building, the existing transformer cannot handle the...

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO