Anticipate temporary road closures on East Entrance Road in Yellowstone due to increased avalanche danger

By News Team
 4 days ago
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - The East Entrance Road between the East Entrance and Fishing Bridge will close for periods of time Monday through Wednesday because of increased avalanche danger from recent snowfall and warm temperatures.

The road closed Monday 11 a.m. and will be closed until 7 p.m.

Anticipate midday road closures on May 17 and May 18.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

  • Visit Park Roads .
  • To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
  • Call (307) 344-2117.

Conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.

The post Anticipate temporary road closures on East Entrance Road in Yellowstone due to increased avalanche danger appeared first on Local News 8 .

