Jermel Johnson retires from Philadelphia Ballet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Mount Airy man, ambushed and killed the day after Thanksgiving last year, was Philadelphia’s 501st homicide victim and marked a grim milestone. But Andrew Stengel’s father says his son should be remembered as more than just a number as the search for his killer continues. These are some of the good times, the unforgettable memories for Mike Stengel with his son, Andrew. “Him and I were enormous Eagles fans, we followed the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl,” Mike Stengel said. Memories are now what remain. In a city rocked by violence, Andrew Stengel’s killing on Black Friday...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO