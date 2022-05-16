Jury finds Michael Lang guilty of first-degree murder
By Michael Howell
siouxlandnews.com
4 days ago
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A jury reached a verdict in the murder trial of Michael Lang Monday. Jury finds Lang guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of attempted murder, guilty of assaulting peace officer. Lang has now been convicted of murdering Sgt. Jim Smith in April of last year...
URBANDALE, Iowa — A video of a confrontation between a police officer and an Urbandale High School student was spread around social media on Thursday. Urbandale police say they investigated what happened on May 2 and that the officer seen in the video followed proper protocol during the confrontation.
Judge sets bond at $1.5 million for man charged in 2 Cedar Rapids shootings. The man charged in two back to back deaths made his first court appearance on murder charges on Thursday. Updated: 58 minutes ago. President Biden is using the defense production act to work with private companies...
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman with several warrants was taken into custody this week and is facing an additional felony drug charge. Mariah Jurgena, 28, was wanted for multiple felony charges stemming from 2021, including theft, drugs and ongoing criminal conduct. She was taken into custody Wednesday...
WATERLOO — Police have arrested a Waterloo man whose home was the scene of an unsolved homicide from 2018. Davon Demetrius Caldwell, 26, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was set at $50,000.
ANKENY, Iowa – While the investigation into an Ankeny girl’s death from a gunshot wound continues, new details about the incident are being brought to light in court documents. Four-year-old Savannah Holmes died Monday, according to the Ankeny Police Department. Police have been tight-lipped in their investigation, but more information about the shooting is detailed […]
A woman who was facing multiple charges in three different Iowa counties has recently been arrested and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. Thirty-year-old Monique Woodsmall has previously faced multiple charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Franklin, Hardin and Marshall counties. Woodsmall was scheduled to appear...
A woman wanted on multiple charges out of Clay county was taken into custody this past Sunday in Terril. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Tabetha Gillette was wanted on an active warrant out of that county for 5th degree theft, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, eluding, speeding, and stop sign violations.
A Waukee man was not very sporting Saturday afternoon when he allegedly spat in the face of a female staff member at the Waukee YMCA and offered to step outside and fight her. Linard Stanley Walker, 35, of 2355 S.E. Taylor Court, Waukee, was charged with assault. The incident began...
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman caught with drugs after she was accused of shoplifting has been sentenced. Heather Mae Copas, 40 of Clear Lake, will spend five years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Copas was arrested after Mason City police...
The former Director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center has been charged with Fraud for taking money from the organization, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jesse Henderson is accused of making cash withdrawals and debit and credit card purchases. He allegedly used the funds for dental and health insurance premiums, vehicle payments, personal entertainment, and to support his gambling activities at various casinos. In total, more than $71,000 were misappropriated between 2017 and May of 2021. Henderson did pay back more than $12,000. Henderson is the great-nephew of Jesse Cosby. The organization provides senior services with an adult day center, meals on wheels, and youth summer meals programs and has been in operation for more than 55 years.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three weeks ago, 14-year-old Ema Cardenas was killed in a hit-and-run on E University Ave and Sampson St. Now, Ema's sister shared that on top of processing the death of her little sister, she is also trying to locate personal items she believes were stolen at the scene.
Police in Iowa Falls are investigating some recent reports of vandalism that have been reported throughout different areas of the community. Police says the person or persons involved used spray paint or some type of marker to write cryptic slogans inside the Estes Park Band Shell, on picnic tables and on the Bill Riley Statue.
(ABC 6 News) - Mason City police are "crowdsourcing" their investigation into two Iowa shopgoers. The office shared photos of two young men on social media, asking anyone who knew them to reach out to MCPD or North Iowa Crime Stoppers. "It's crowdsource time again!" the posts read. "We want...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who possessed a gun as a felon while under the influence of methamphetamine and led police on a chase, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. Court Documents say 40-year-old Willie Phillips was pulled over by an Iowa State Trooper in August 2020. The...
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - A man from Ames, Iowa was sentenced to prison last Thursday. Lonnie Allen Hill, 53, was sentenced to 18 years for charges such as possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office,...
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of stealing over $300,000 is pleading not guilty. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, MN, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary in Winnebago County District Court. Crews is accused of smashing out the...
An Ames man will serve time in federal prison following his recent conviction on illegal drug and firearm possession charges. Fifty-three-year-old Lonnie Hill was sentenced recently to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and having Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. Hill’s term of imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – A two-year-old child died Tuesday morning after officials said they were backed over by a vehicle in a driveway. According to the crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at a home in the 3300 block of Fairman Avenue around 9:10 a.m. That’s north of Baxter. A release from […]
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Street and L Avenue near Oelwein. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Randal Ladeburg,...
Authorities have arrested a suspect after three people were reportedly stabbed Monday morning in Albert Lea. Responders were called to 221 Main Street E. around 8:45 a.m., and arrived to find two victims with knife wounds who were taken to the Albert Lea Medical Center. A secondary crime scene and...
