Webster City, IA

Jury finds Michael Lang guilty of first-degree murder

By Michael Howell
siouxlandnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A jury reached a verdict in the murder trial of Michael Lang Monday. Jury finds Lang guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of attempted murder, guilty of assaulting peace officer. Lang has now been convicted of murdering Sgt. Jim Smith in April of last year...

siouxlandnews.com

KCRG.com

Court documents detail shooting death of Ankeny 4-year-old

Judge sets bond at $1.5 million for man charged in 2 Cedar Rapids shootings. The man charged in two back to back deaths made his first court appearance on murder charges on Thursday. Updated: 58 minutes ago. President Biden is using the defense production act to work with private companies...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Wanted Mason City woman arrested, facing additional charges

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman with several warrants was taken into custody this week and is facing an additional felony drug charge. Mariah Jurgena, 28, was wanted for multiple felony charges stemming from 2021, including theft, drugs and ongoing criminal conduct. She was taken into custody Wednesday...
MASON CITY, IA
City
Webster, IA
State
Iowa State
Webster City, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Webster City, IA
WHO 13

New details: Father says Ankeny 4-year-old shot herself with his gun

ANKENY, Iowa – While the investigation into an Ankeny girl’s death from a gunshot wound continues, new details about the incident are being brought to light in court documents. Four-year-old Savannah Holmes died Monday, according to the Ankeny Police Department. Police have been tight-lipped in their investigation, but more information about the shooting is detailed […]
ANKENY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Woman Facing Multiple Offenses in Three Different Iowa Counties is Arrested and Currently Being Held in the Marshall County Jail

A woman who was facing multiple charges in three different Iowa counties has recently been arrested and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. Thirty-year-old Monique Woodsmall has previously faced multiple charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Franklin, Hardin and Marshall counties. Woodsmall was scheduled to appear...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Woman Wanted on Multiple Clay County Charges Taken into Custody

A woman wanted on multiple charges out of Clay county was taken into custody this past Sunday in Terril. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Tabetha Gillette was wanted on an active warrant out of that county for 5th degree theft, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, eluding, speeding, and stop sign violations.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly assaults female staffer at YMCA

A Waukee man was not very sporting Saturday afternoon when he allegedly spat in the face of a female staff member at the Waukee YMCA and offered to step outside and fight her. Linard Stanley Walker, 35, of 2355 S.E. Taylor Court, Waukee, was charged with assault. The incident began...
WAUKEE, IA
#Police#First Degree Murder#Violent Crime#Sgt#Grundy Center#State#Defense#Bearcat#Time
KIMT

Clear Lake woman sentenced for meth found in her purse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman caught with drugs after she was accused of shoplifting has been sentenced. Heather Mae Copas, 40 of Clear Lake, will spend five years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Copas was arrested after Mason City police...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kwayradio.com

Fraud Charges Against Director of Neighborhood Center

The former Director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center has been charged with Fraud for taking money from the organization, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jesse Henderson is accused of making cash withdrawals and debit and credit card purchases. He allegedly used the funds for dental and health insurance premiums, vehicle payments, personal entertainment, and to support his gambling activities at various casinos. In total, more than $71,000 were misappropriated between 2017 and May of 2021. Henderson did pay back more than $12,000. Henderson is the great-nephew of Jesse Cosby. The organization provides senior services with an adult day center, meals on wheels, and youth summer meals programs and has been in operation for more than 55 years.
WATERLOO, IA
1230kfjb.com

Police in Iowa Falls Investigating Recent Vandalism Spree

Police in Iowa Falls are investigating some recent reports of vandalism that have been reported throughout different areas of the community. Police says the person or persons involved used spray paint or some type of marker to write cryptic slogans inside the Estes Park Band Shell, on picnic tables and on the Bill Riley Statue.
IOWA FALLS, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAAL-TV

Mason City PD put out call for information about shopgoers

(ABC 6 News) - Mason City police are "crowdsourcing" their investigation into two Iowa shopgoers. The office shared photos of two young men on social media, asking anyone who knew them to reach out to MCPD or North Iowa Crime Stoppers. "It's crowdsource time again!" the posts read. "We want...
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

Iowa man sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug trafficking, gun charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - A man from Ames, Iowa was sentenced to prison last Thursday. Lonnie Allen Hill, 53, was sentenced to 18 years for charges such as possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office,...
AMES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Ames Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug and Firearm Offenses

An Ames man will serve time in federal prison following his recent conviction on illegal drug and firearm possession charges. Fifty-three-year-old Lonnie Hill was sentenced recently to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and having Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. Hill’s term of imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa toddler on tricycle dies after being backed over

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – A two-year-old child died Tuesday morning after officials said they were backed over by a vehicle in a driveway. According to the crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at a home in the 3300 block of Fairman Avenue around 9:10 a.m. That’s north of Baxter. A release from […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in Fayette County crash

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Street and L Avenue near Oelwein. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Randal Ladeburg,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA

