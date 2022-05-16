Flood Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; St. Charles; St. Louis; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Villa Ridge and Augusta around 1110 AM CDT. Gray Summit around 1115 AM CDT. Pacific and Defiance around 1120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eureka, Wildwood, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, High Ridge, Ballwin, Murphy, Chesterfield and Valley Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 247 and 269. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 214. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Route 66 State Park, Castlewood State Park, and Robertsville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

