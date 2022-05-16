ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-16 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, and Union. This is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.njaqinow.net
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery An area of showers and thunderstorms are currently over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania and are tracking east. These storms will intensify later this afternoon and evening as they pass through southeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. The primary threats from these storms are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy