Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, and Union. This is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.njaqinow.net

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO