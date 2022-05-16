Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinch; Echols The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Echols County in southeastern Georgia West central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mayday, or near Statenville, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Statenville, Du Pont and Mayday. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLINCH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO