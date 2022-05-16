Lindbergh boys water polo star Matt Ludwig voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Lindbergh boys water polo star Matt Ludwig for being voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for May 2-8!

The senior shined in Lindbergh’s 16-9 win over Lafayette last Saturday, leading the Flyers with a team-high four goals.

Ludwig received 54.98% of the vote, beating out Fort Zumwalt South's Joey Friedel who finished second with 25.18% .

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivemiz.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 2-8 :

Lukas Burzynski, Francis Howell boys tennis

Burzynski, a senior, punched his ticket to the state tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win in the Class 3 District 3 singles title game last Saturday.

Tyler Whitson, Kirkwood boys water polo

Whitson, a junior, netted a career-high nine goals to help lead Kirkwood to an 18-6 win over Oakville last Saturday.

Millie Bazzell, Woodland girls track and field

Only a freshman, Bazzell jumped to first place in the pole vault with a leap of 8-01 ¼ at the Class 2 District 1 meet last Saturday in Hillsboro.

Crawford Hall, Westminster baseball

Hall, a junior pitcher, only allowed six hits and two runs during his seven innings of work in Westminster’s 3-2 win over Lutheran South.

Alexis Taylor, Lindbergh girls lacrosse

Taylor came up big in Lindbergh’s 16-15, sudden-death win over Fort Zumwalt United by forcing the game-winning goal into the net. She finished with two goals.

Rocco Regnier, Eureka boys tennis

Regnier, a freshman, won 26-, 6-2, 6-2 to capture Class 3 District 1 title and effectively punch his ticket to the state tournament in the process.

Michael Yemm, SLUH boys volleyball

Yemm led the charge during SLUH’s three-set sweep of Vianney last Thursday, notching a match-high 10 kills to go along with two blocks and three aces.

Sofi Maloney, Parkway South girls soccer

Maloney, a freshman forward, only needed to first handful of minutes in overtime to net a goal and help Parkway South to a 1-0 win over Cor Jesu last Wednesday.

Chris Anderson, De Smet boys lacrosse

Anderson, a senior, scored the game-winning goal to help push De Smet by Chaminade, 8-7, last Tuesday.

Lindley Morton, John Burroughs girls soccer

Morton, a junior goalkeeper, tallied her fifth clean sheet on the season to help John Burroughs notch a 1-0 win over Parkway Central last Tuesday.

Joey Friedel, Fort Zumwalt South boys golf

Friedel shot a 1-over-par 72 to nab first place at the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Golf Tournament last Tuesday. It served as his first conference title.

Justin Abeln, Affton boys volleyball

Abeln, a junior, notched 16 kills, three blocks and an ace to help lead Affton to a four-set win over Westminster Christian Academy last Monday.

Cleo Johnson, Maryville girls soccer

Johnson, a senior, sent a shot to the back of the net to help the Spoofhounds escape with a 6-5 overtime win against conference foe Savannah last Monday.

Saryn Brown, North Nodaway girls track and field

The sophomore hurdler notched her best time of the season (50.72 seconds) in the 300-meter hurdles to clinch the event’s Class 1 District 5 title.

Lawson Graff, Scott City baseball

Graff, a sophomore, threw a complete-game no-hitter to push Scott City to a 3-1 win over Chaffee last Wednesday. He finished with nine strikeouts, two walks and one earned run from a passed ball.

Evan Gosnell, Lexington boys track and field

Gosnell, a senior, was on a mission at the Class 2 District 8 meet, winning first place in both the 200-meter dash and high jump.

Ethan Campbell, Malden baseball

The senior dealt a 13-strikeout shutout during Malden’s 4-0 win over South Pemiscot last Friday. Campbell finished only allowing three hits and put a couple more on base with a pair of hit by pitches.

Brock Hulshof, Notre Dame boys volleyball

Hulshof had a double-double during Notre Dame’s three-set sweep of Saxony Lutheran last Tuesday. The senior notched 20 assists and 10 digs.

Whitney Shinn, North Shelby girls track and field

Shinn, a junior, nabbed first place in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash at the Class 1 District 3 meet last Saturday.