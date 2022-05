Sunday worship with Baptism and Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Masks are no longer required, however, if you are not fully vaccinated, please continue to wear a mask over the nose and mouth for your own protection and safety. Coffeehouse fellowship follows completion of the worship in Luther Hall. The Rev. Nancy Moore presides. Vicar Sarah Moore assists.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO