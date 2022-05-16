ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Obituaries: Atkinson, Holmes, Roberts

By Eve Hamilton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatherine “Kathy” K. Atkinson: September 30, 1967 – May 12, 2022. Kathy Atkinson, of Cheyenne, WY born September 30, 1967, passed away on May 12, 2022, peacefully at Davis Hospice Center. Kathy was a very independent woman who worked her whole life. Most recent was at Walmart. She loved her family...

Obituaries: Herber, Nauman, Zavorka, Adolphson

Dolores (Dee) Herber passed away on May 14th. She was 92 years old. Dolores was born on March 16th, 1930, in Auburn, Iowa. Her family moved to Cheyenne where Dolores would spend the rest of her life. Dolores worked for the State of Wyoming until she retired in the early...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (5/20/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly from Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — We have great partners in Laramie County. We get together once a month to talk about our agencies and discuss what is happening in the community. This week, we had Cheyenne Regional Medical Center President and CEO Tim Thornell, County Commissioner Brian Lovett, Visit Cheyenne/DDA Director Domenic Bravo, LEADS CEO Betsey Hale, Representative Henderson, Chamber Director Dale Steenbergen, Councilman Dr. Mark Rinne, and me all on the line for over an hour. These meetings started during the pandemic, and everyone felt it important enough to continue it today. I think it speaks well of the collaboration and cooperation of everyone involved. Thank you.
CHEYENNE, WY
City Council and Coffee event to be held with Ward III members

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Join the Cheyenne City Council Ward III members for their City Council and Coffee Open House. The event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Dazbog Coffee, 3911 E. Pershing Blvd. Suite A. There will be discussions regarding Ward III, as...
CHEYENNE, WY
WYDOT projects awarded more than $30 million

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors has been awarded a total of $3.5 million for several projects throughout Laramie County, just a portion of the $32.2 million in contracts awarded by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. There were seven Wyoming Department of Transportation projects which received a bid during the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (5/18/22–5/19/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne FFA students bring home many state championship awards

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Several students from throughout the city won awards during the State Championship for FFA (Future Farmers of America). These students were recognized during the most recent school board meeting on May 16. The students who won state awards were from Central and East High Schools. Article...
CHEYENNE, WY
Faculty, students to face off for fundraiser ForMak nonprofit

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The public is invited to come and show support at the Faculty v. Students Giant Beach Ball with Obstacles Extravaganza. Students from McCormick Junior High will be facing off with the teachers in an event to raise money for the nonprofit ForMak, named for a former student of the school who tragically passed away in November 2021.
CHEYENNE, WY
Removal of trees on Vandehei Ave to occur next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews will be removing trees on the north side of Vandehei Avenue next week. This work will begin on Monday, May 23, and crews will be removing trees that have caused damage to pavement and private property. Work is expected to be finished by Friday, May 27, weather permitting.
CHEYENNE, WY
Plans for the 13th Annual Neighborhood Night Out are underway

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department will be hosting the 13th Annual Neighborhood Night Out this summer. On July 14, CPD will host the community-building event to bring businesses, community members and police together to form a partnership against Cheyenne crime, a news release states. This year, the...
CHEYENNE, WY
LCSD1 to provide meals at several schools this summer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 will be offering free meals for students ages 18 and younger. Beginning June 13, the federally funded Summer Food Service Program will be providing free meals at several elementary schools throughout the district. The following schools will be offering breakfasts and...
CHEYENNE, WY
Eastbound I-80 reopens after winter storm closure

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The eastbound lane of I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie has reopened after being closed due to winter weather. The westbound lane between Laramie and Exit 359, Junction I-25 still remains closed at this time due to a winter storm that went through the area on Thursday night.
CHEYENNE, WY
307 Hatchet House offers fun for the whole family

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Let out your inner Viking at Cheyenne’s first axe-throwing establishment, 307 Hatchet House. Founded and run by Nick Meysenburg and Sarah Ferrari, 307 Hatchet House, 3151 E. Nationway, Suite A2, is a new place the whole family can enjoy. Having opened the establishment on April...
CHEYENNE, WY
Up to 8 inches of snow possible in weekend winter storm

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne could see up to 8 inches of snow in a coming winter storm this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists are warning. The possible storm has prompted the NWS in Cheyenne to issue a Winter Storm Watch and a Hard Freeze Watch as temperatures are expected to plummet amid gusty winds and heavy snow.
CHEYENNE, WY

