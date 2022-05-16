Obituaries: Atkinson, Holmes, Roberts

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly from Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — We have great partners in Laramie County. We get together once a month to talk about our agencies and discuss what is happening in the community. This week, we had Cheyenne Regional Medical Center President and CEO Tim Thornell, County Commissioner Brian Lovett, Visit Cheyenne/DDA Director Domenic Bravo, LEADS CEO Betsey Hale, Representative Henderson, Chamber Director Dale Steenbergen, Councilman Dr. Mark Rinne, and me all on the line for over an hour. These meetings started during the pandemic, and everyone felt it important enough to continue it today. I think it speaks well of the collaboration and cooperation of everyone involved. Thank you.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO