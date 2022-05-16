Items stolen from vehicle in Carbon

A Schuylkill County driver is facing a driving under the influence charge in Carbon County. State police at Lehighton said troopers made a vehicle stop of a 2008 Dodge Dakota on Tuesday at 12:55 a.m. at Lehigh Avenue and Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe, for a vehicle code violation. The driver, a 57-year-old man from Coaldale, who troopers declined to identify, was suspected of DUI of a controlled substance. Also, troopers said they found controlled substances in the vehicle and drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 3