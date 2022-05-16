ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Items stolen from vehicle in Carbon

Times News
 4 days ago

State police at Lehighton are investigating a theft...

www.tnonline.com

LehighValleyLive.com

9 vehicles involved in crash that shut Route 22 East in Lehigh County, police say

Nine vehicles were involved in the crash late Thursday afternoon that shut Route 22 East for a couple of hours in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. There were no life-threatening injuries and those who were hurt were treated at the scene by Cetronia Ambulance and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township for treatment, Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Dollar General Burglary near New Ringgold

The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating a break in and burglary at a Dollar Store near New Ringgold. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, around 7:00am, Troopers responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General on Route 895 in East Brunswick Township.
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
wkok.com

Thieves Hit Local Car Dealership, Selinsgrove Dealer Victim of Theft

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state police are investigating after five men attempted to steal five vehicles from a Selinsgrove car dealership. Selinsgrove troopers say the incident occurred at Murray Motors Chevrolet along Routes 11&15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County April 30. Troopers say a Dodge Charger was stolen, but later...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Man removing deer from road hit and killed by SUV

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man died after he was hit by an SUV in an accident earlier this month while trying to remove a deer from the road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Joseph Lane, 55, was killed on May 3 around 4:45 a.m. after he was hit by the vehicle. The crash […]
SAYRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police incident prompts shelter-in-place in Macungie

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A police situation prompted residents to shelter in place in Lehigh County on Friday. District Attorney Jim Martin tells 69 News police responded for a stabbing incident. Law enforcement officers blocked off Main Street in Macungie in the area of W. Main and Race streets near the...
MACUNGIE, PA
WBRE

Hawley man convicted on catalytic converter theft charges

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County jury found a man guilty of stealing catalytic converters and trespassing. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Roy Wade Tigue, 47, of Hawley, was found guilty of driving with a suspended license. PSP Troopers say on October 10, 2020, around 4:30 p.m. they were […]
HAWLEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Armed and dangerous homicide suspect in Sunbury still on the loose

Sunbury, Pa. -- A man involved in a fatal shooting Thursday in Sunbury is now on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Chief Brad Hare of Sunbury Police Department said during a press conference Thursday night that a homicide charge is being filed against the suspect, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru. Police were searching for Uhuru on Snydertown Road near Elysburg as of Thursday night. Hare urged the public to be cautious if traveling through the Sunbury area. ...
SUNBURY, PA
Times News

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Franklin

One person suffered a suspected minor injury as part of a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin Township. Township police officer Dave Roberts said police were dispatched at 12:54 p.m. to Canal Street at the intersection of routes 248 and 209. Roberts said one person is believed to have sustained...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Bradford County man arrested for Strangulation

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Police have released more information on the arrest of a Bradford County man accused of assaulting, strangling, and imprisoning a woman during an altercation last week. Ronald Kelley, 56, was arrested on May 11 after Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident in progress at an address on Peas Hill […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Times News

Car show to be held in Lehighton on May 28

Carbon Search And Rescue is hosting its first car show on May 28 at 2522 Blakeslee Blvd. Drive E., Lehighton. This car show will be a fundraiser for the group and the money that we raise will be used to pay for things like gear, insurance, and other equipment we will need to be ready to serve Carbon County.
LEHIGHTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Stabbing suspect sought in Macungie as shelter in place, school lockdown lifted (UPDATE)

A stabbing that left a male injured in Macungie led to shelter in place and school lockdown orders Friday afternoon in the borough. Borough police were still looking for the attacker, but said the stabbing was an isolated incident and there was no danger to public, Macungie police’s officer in charge, Sgt. Travis Kocher, said. The shelter and lockdown orders were lifted by about 2 p.m.
MACUNGIE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police in Dunmore Find Missing PA Man

PSP report that Zygmunt Phillips has been located and is well. Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore, PA is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zygmunt (goes by Zyga) Phillips. Phillips is 6’5”, 26-years-old, has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 155 lbs. He was last seen...
DUNMORE, PA
Times News

Schuylkill driver facing DUI count

A Schuylkill County driver is facing a driving under the influence charge in Carbon County. State police at Lehighton said troopers made a vehicle stop of a 2008 Dodge Dakota on Tuesday at 12:55 a.m. at Lehigh Avenue and Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe, for a vehicle code violation. The driver, a 57-year-old man from Coaldale, who troopers declined to identify, was suspected of DUI of a controlled substance. Also, troopers said they found controlled substances in the vehicle and drug paraphernalia.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Stolen SUV found submerged in reservoir last weekend

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Schuylkill and Carbon County Dive Teams responded to a reservoir near Tamaqua on Saturday morning for a vehicle in the water. At around 8:15, they found an SUV in the water of the Lower Owl Creek Reservoir along Owl Creek Road. According to Skook...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys home in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A family's home is destroyed following a fire Friday afternoon in Monroe County. It started just before 2 p.m. at the place along Teak Lane in Smithfield Township near East Stroudsburg. No one was home at the time the fire started. The cause of the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Police locate wanted man

Williamsport, Pa. — During an investigation, Williamsport police officers said they came into contact with a wanted man out of Michigan. Cody A. Schalau, 20, of Catawissa was discovered to be wanted by authorities on May 17 and taken into custody near the 100 block of Maynard Street in Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

