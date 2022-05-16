ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Baby formula shortage prompts Abbott to ramp up Similac production in Columbus

By Carrie Ghose - Columbus Business First
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Abbott Labs is leaning on its oldest production complex in Columbus to help ease the nationwide shortage of infant formula while its largest formula factory in Michigan remains down.

The Chicago-area company has “prioritized infant formula production” at its Columbus Abbott Nutrition operations, converting some lines to produce ready-to-feed liquid Similac from other liquid nutrition products, according to a news release.

FDA chief: ‘Quite likely’ Abbott baby formula plant could be up and running again in two weeks

“We know that the recall has worsened the industry-wide infant formula shortage, and we have been working to get as much product into the hands of parents as we can,” the release said.

Abbott Laboratories Inc. is not providing additional details such as whether it is adding shifts or additional workers, a spokeswoman said.

NBC4 Columbus

Sales of organic baby formula manufactured in Heath skyrocket

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — The baby formula shortage is causing parents around the country to scramble, but an alternative option is available for central Ohio families. Nature's One manufactures entirely organic baby formula in Heath, with its headquarters located in Lewis Center. All of the company's products — from formula to diapers– are sold at […]
HEATH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Should Ohio gun vendors include trigger locks with sale of firearm?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While serving as the Mayor of Toledo, Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson said her administration handed out free gun-locking devices to local residents. The Democratic lawmaker wants to bring those efforts back – this time across Ohio. Hicks-Hudson and Rep. Jeffrey Crossman (D-Parma) recently introduced House Bill 661, which would require federally licensed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Facebook group helps parents find baby formula

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As parents nationwide and throughout central Ohio scramble to find baby formula, a local Facebook group is trying to get families connected to the formula they need. The goal of a new group on Facebook is to help families in the area find the formula they need. "All I did was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus health officials sounding the alarm about COVID-19 spike

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Columbus health officials are warning people about another spike in COVID-19 cases. Over the course of one week, the average number of positive cases increased by 25%, officials said. Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said some of the increase comes from people gathering in groups again, largely due to warmer […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio hits nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, 7th straight weekly increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 19,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, extending a streak of week-over-week increases to seven. This week followed last week's theme, again reporting over 10,000 cases. The 21-day daily average — now at 2,215 — has now eclipsed 2,000. The average has increased from the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Scam targets Ohio healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Better Call 4 scam alert, specifically for healthcare workers.  The Ohio Board of Nursing said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals who claim to work for the agency, trying to get their hands on personal information.  If you're in healthcare, you're familiar with the Ohio Board […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus to hire lifeguards at $17 an hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lifeguards at Columbus city pools will see an increase in their hourly pay this summer.   The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced the starting wage for lifeguards at the city's eight outdoor pools will be increased to $17 an hour for the summer.   "We are thrilled to be able […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Georgia on my mind: Adopt this sweet girl for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the sweetest dogs yet to be featured on NBC4i.com is this week's pup, "Georgia." This 3-year-old weighs in at 40 pounds and loves attention. What takes this spayed female to the next level, she is perfect for doing absolutely nothing. Georgia has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New funding for city youth summer programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With summer nearly here, city leaders work to keep the youth engaged and away from violence by investing more than $16 million to Columbus' summer youth programming. That money includes nearly 40 organizations, ranging from summer education classes to workforce employment opportunities and violence prevention groups. "The investments were announced today, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine ‘disappointed’ with Ohio State tuition hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rebuked leaders at The Ohio State University for approving a tuition hike for incoming students. The university's Board of Trustees voted Thursday to increase tuition and fees for incoming Ohio freshmen by 4.6%, or $549, according to a news release from the university. Out-of-state incoming first-year students […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Raising Cane’s plans Grandview-area, Whitehall locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Raising Cane's expects to open as many as five more Central Ohio restaurants in the coming year. "Columbus has been a great central hub for us," co-CEO A.J. Kumaran said. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chicken finger chain has 16 locations in the market already. One of the new units […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No injuries after wires fall on vehicle in south Columbus

A person escaped injury Friday when power lines fell on a vehicle in south Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County issues alert for mysterious illness affecting camp attendees

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Scioto County Health Department issued a warning for anyone who attended the Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville, Ohio, from Friday to Sunday. The Health Department recommends attendees or their family members get medical attention if they experience vomiting, diarrhea, headache, or chills. Anyone suffering from these symptoms […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coshocton church catches fire

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters contained a fire Friday after it ripped through the roof of a century-old church in Coshocton.
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Murder suspect arraigned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--Michael Thilat charged in death of Anthony Luney.
COLUMBUS, OH
