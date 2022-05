The University of Alabama announced today that gymnastics head coach Dana Duckworth is stepping down after eight seasons leading the Crimson Tide. “It has been an absolute honor to compete for, recruit and coach so many amazing women who have been a part of the Alabama gymnastics family,” said Duckworth in a statement. “I cherish the relationships made by being a part of this program and our alumni sisterhood. The experiences we shared will stay with me for the rest of my life.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO