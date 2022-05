Plans for the rebuilding of Interstate 80 west of White Haven to the Route 309 exit in Drums are now online. The project rebuilds 7.5 miles of I-80 east due to Alkali-Silica Reaction failure of the existing concrete, which means the cement and aggregate are losing their bond, so ultimately the concrete fails. Fixing this means a complete pavement removal and reconstruction. The project is planned to start in the spring of 2025 and be complete before the summer of 2030.

DRUMS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO