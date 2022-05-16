UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for elderly Cottonwood Heights man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled after the man was found Monday.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man with special needs from Cottonwood Heights on Monday.

Cottonwood Heights Police say Adolfo Amador, 89, was last seen on Sunday, May 15 leaving his home around 4 p.m. near 2311 E. Campus Drive 7230 S. He has not been seen since.

Amador is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He drives a white 2003 model Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Utah license plate 779MUA.

Officers say Amador has special health needs and is on medication for hypertension and a heart condition and may also have dementia. Officials say the man was last seen possibly wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt and flannel pajama pants.

Police say the man’s health conditions and lack of medication “may prevent him from returning home on his own.”

If you have seen this man or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Cottonwood Heights Police at (801) 688-6628 or dial 911.

