Brownsville, KY

Michael Denham

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Michael Denham, age 51, of Brownsville, departed this life on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on March 13, 1971 and was lovingly...

www.wcluradio.com

wcluradio.com

Miranda Cansler

Miranda Cansler, age 39 of Brownsville, KY, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY. She was a retail manager at Circle K in Hodgenville, KY. She is the daughter of William Cansler and Sonja White. She is survived by her three...
BROWNSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Kaison Woodcock

Kaison James Woodcock was born on May 17, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The son of Jamison and Kailee (Strong) Woodcock of Tompkinsville. He is survived by his grandparents, Amanda Pickerell and Royce Strong (Kyna) and Jamie and Shanna Woodcock all of Tompkinsville; great-grandparents, Candi Strong, Dennis Woodcock, and Dollie and Jacky Scott; aunts and uncles, Laura Madison (Hunter) and Mackenzie Bryant, Mason Strong, Anderson Woodcock, and Kali Capps; several great aunts, uncles and a host of cousins also survive.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Kenneth Pierce

Kenneth Zaring Pierce, age 82 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. Kenneth was born on September 13, 1939 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Ernest and Media Firkins Pierce. He was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church, a 47 year employee of Houchens Grocery in Burkesville, an employee of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District assisting with Senior Citizens, was a board member of LCADD and a former member of the Burkesville Fire Department.. Kenneth served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda Sue Bowen Pierce, four brothers, Russell Pierce, Everett Pierce, Irvin Pierce, Hubert Pierce and Cortis Pierce, one sister, Lureda Pierce, and his stepmother Inis Riddle Pierce.
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Chuck Thomason

Charles S. “Chuck” Thomason II, age 62 of Cave City, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his residence. Chuck was born December 27, 1959, a son of the late Charles S. Thomason, and Ellen Blanton Thomason. He married Debra Faw on December 15, 1979. He was the owner, and operator of Satellite Chuck’s from 1995 to 2005, and managed the family business Tom’s Teepee from 2006 until his recent illness. He enjoyed playing the guitar and was of the Christian Faith.
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Darlene Fletcher

Mrs. Judith Darlene (Smith) Fletcher, age 80, of Burkesville, Kentucky, wife of Donald Lee Fletcher, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of...
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Karla Jane Ground Lowe

Karla Jane Ground Lowe, 61, of Barren County, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. She was born September 9, 1960 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Clifton Ground and Madine Moody Ground. Karla was a graduate of Bowling Green High School Class of 1978, a member of Park City Chapter 128, O.E.S. Charter Member of Mt. Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, and an Employee of 3A Composites in Glasgow, Kentucky.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Scottie McCorkle

Randell Scottie McCorkle, 77 of New Albany passed away Monday, May 16th. He attended Graceland Baptist Church and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Scottie worked for over 37 years as a railroad engineer until his retirement. He was born in Munfordvile to the late Albert &...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wcluradio.com

Bobby White

Robert E. “Bobby” White III, age 56, of Munfordville passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Glasgow. The Hammond, Indiana native was born on October 7, 1965 to Robert Earl Jr. and Marcella Goatley White of Cave City, who survives. Bobby was saved as a young man...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

JoAnn Bragg

JoAnn Davis Bragg age 88 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Edmonton. Born August 5, 1933 in Odessa, Texas she was the daughter of the late tom and Rachael Bragg Davis. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lemuel Bragg. Mrs. Bragg was...
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

William Meyer

William B. Meyer, age 93, passed away May 17th, 2022. He was born October 7th, in 1928 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Delbert B. and Mabel Spires Meyer. William graduated from Indiana University in 1949. Upon graduation he was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company until entering the army in 1950, serving until 1952 during the Korean War. After leaving service he established the Irvington Plaza Laundromat & Cleaners which he owned and operated for 32 years. After selling the business in 1989 he moved to Glasgow Kentucky to be near his “adopted son and daughter in law” Terry and Patricia Watson. He loved his life in Kentucky. He also enjoyed building puzzles, creating beautiful flower beds, loving his 2 cats, gardening and working on his stamp collection. He was an eagle scout. He is survived by his nieces and nephews; Stephen Konrad, James Konrad (Pam Errandi), Christine McGrath (Michael) and F. Rexford Smith, II, along with quite a few great and great great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Suzanne Konrad, and his older sister Joan M. Smith, both of Indianapolis and 2 nephews, David Bernard Smith and Gregory Scott Smith. Alternate expressions of sympathy can be made to Grace Baptist Church, Glasgow, KY or Irvington United Methodist in Indianapolis.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

William Thomas Compton

William Thomas Compton, 77 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Commonwealth Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. Born November 16, 1944 in Metcalfe County to the late William Ed and Edith Katie Marshall Compton. William was a farmer and member of the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. William...
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Timothy Michael “Tim” Jenkins

Timothy Michael “Tim” Jenkins, 66 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at his home. Born, November 15, 1955 in Monroe County to the late Ava and Clio Ray Jenkins. Tim was a farmer and served in the United States Army. He was a member of the...
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Carolyn Puckett

Carolyn Puckett age 74 passed away Tuesday night at her home in Munfordville. She was the daughter of the late Leonard & Edna Puckett Self. Carolyn was a member of the Rowletts Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Gary Puckett; a daughter Stephanie Peters, a brother Terry Self,...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Peggy Rivers

Peggy Louise (Farnhum) Rivers, age 87, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Monroe County Medical Center. Peggy was born on April 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Charles and Willie (Eldridge) Farnhum. She retired in 1997 from a nursing facility as a Dietary Manager and love to fish, crochet, and go shopping.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of May 9, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County during the week of May 9, 2022. Patricia A. Long, 22, and Joshua T. Brown, 22, both of Fountain Run. Sharon K. Gill, 69, and Gregory C. Gosnell, 58, both of Austin. May 13, 2022:. Bobbie T. McElroy,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Red Cross students named finalists in writing contest

GLASGOW — Two students at Red Cross Elementary School were recognized as finalists in this year’s KET Young Writers Contest. The contest is an annual contest that encourages creative expression and literacy development, according to Library Media Specialist Amy Shipley. Students are invited to submit original writings across four categories of stories – illustrated, short, poetry and graphic novels.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Dylan England

Dylan Edwin England, 36, Glasgow, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at UK’s Chandler Medical Center in Lexington. A native of Barren County, he was the son of Kathleen West England and the late Gary Blaine England. He was a graduate of Glasgow High School and held a Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting. Dylan had worked with Glasgow schools as a teacher’s aide for special needs students and also had spent time in teaching swimming to those children with special needs.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Metcalfe County licensing event slated for June 14

EDMONTON — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will host a popup licensing event in Metcalfe County on Tuesday, June 14. The event will be held at the Metcalfe County Courthouse. The event is a part of the recent change that shifted licensing from circuit clerk offices to regional licensing facilities...
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Fiscal Court approves additional ARPA expenditures

GLASGOW — The Barren Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to disburse additional American Rescue Plan Act funding to various entities across the county. The county was awarded $8,594,850 from the federal government. The money was provided in two distributions, and a county committee is charged with oversight of its disbursal.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Election 2022: 18% of voters cast ballots in Barren County

GLASGOW — About 18 percent of voters in Barren County submitted ballots during this year’s primary election. There were 5,852 ballots cast, according to a document from the county clerk’s office with unofficial election results. Most of those ballots were cast on Election Day though some did during several days of early voting.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

