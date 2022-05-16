ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair Sentenced In Deadly NJ Barbershop Shooting

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Tayyab A. Ware and Todd C. Smith Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Two men have been sentenced to a combined 45 years in state prison for their roles in the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man in a New Jersey barbershop, authorities announced.

Tayyab A. Ware, 31, of Augusta, Georgia, was sentenced to 35 years and a $25,000 restitution payment to the Victims of Crime Compensation Office (VCCO), while Todd C. Smith, 32, of Edison, was sentenced to 10 years, Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a Monday release alongside local officials.

Ware and Smith were identified with help from the FBI in the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Denny Sanchez of Franklin Township at a Hamilton Street barbershop on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, DailyVoice.com reported.

Ware was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, and weapons offenses by a Somerset County Jury on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Taggart said.

Smith was initially charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and weapons offenses, but later pled guilty to robbery for his role in the incident, authorities said.

Assisting agencies include the Richmond County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta Field Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Newark Field Office, and the United States Secret Service.

Crime & Safety
