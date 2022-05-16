ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkinsville, KY

Carlie “Jr” Monday

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlie B. Monday, Jr., 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, May 14th, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green surrounded by his loved ones. Jr was born in the Elbow Community of Monroe County, KY, on September 8, 1946, a son of the late Oval (Bryant) Monday and Carlie B....

www.wcluradio.com

wcluradio.com

Bobby White

Robert E. “Bobby” White III, age 56, of Munfordville passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Glasgow. The Hammond, Indiana native was born on October 7, 1965 to Robert Earl Jr. and Marcella Goatley White of Cave City, who survives. Bobby was saved as a young man...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Ohio County’s Strawberry Festival is returning for 2022

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – To honor veterans, Beaver Dam has quite a few festivities planned. According to the Beaver Dam Strawberry Festival’s Facebook, the event is held annually over the Memorial Day holiday and is centered around a celebration in a tribute to veterans. The event will last from May 26 to May 30, […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
wvih.com

Pharmaceutical Network Coming To Scottsville

The A2A Pharmaceutical Network, a pharmaceutical manufacturing, wholesale and technology organization, will expand its operations with a new headquarters facility in Scottsville, investing a combined $1.7 million-plus and creating 27 full-time jobs for residents in the community. The facility will locate in the Allen Springs Industrial Park in Scottsville. The...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Dylan England

Dylan Edwin England, 36, Glasgow, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at UK’s Chandler Medical Center in Lexington. A native of Barren County, he was the son of Kathleen West England and the late Gary Blaine England. He was a graduate of Glasgow High School and held a Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting. Dylan had worked with Glasgow schools as a teacher’s aide for special needs students and also had spent time in teaching swimming to those children with special needs.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of May 9, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County during the week of May 9, 2022. Patricia A. Long, 22, and Joshua T. Brown, 22, both of Fountain Run. Sharon K. Gill, 69, and Gregory C. Gosnell, 58, both of Austin. May 13, 2022:. Bobbie T. McElroy,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
TwoSq Media

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
KENTUCKY STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Boyle; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Estill; Fayette; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hardin; Hart; Jackson; Jessamine; Knox; Larue; Laurel; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; McCreary; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Montgomery; Nelson; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Russell; Simpson; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 240 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ALLEN BARREN BOYLE BUTLER CASEY CLARK CLINTON CUMBERLAND EDMONSON ESTILL FAYETTE GARRARD GRAYSON GREEN HARDIN HART JACKSON JESSAMINE KNOX LARUE LAUREL LINCOLN LOGAN MADISON MARION MCCREARY MERCER METCALFE MONROE MONTGOMERY NELSON POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE RUSSELL SIMPSON TAYLOR WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Timothy Michael “Tim” Jenkins

Timothy Michael “Tim” Jenkins, 66 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at his home. Born, November 15, 1955 in Monroe County to the late Ava and Clio Ray Jenkins. Tim was a farmer and served in the United States Army. He was a member of the...
EDMONTON, KY
wnky.com

Crumbl Cookies wildly popular in BG shortly after opening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Only a few months following Insomnia Cookie’s wild success in Downtown Bowling Green, now another cookie store is here to stay. After a few weeks of business, Crumbl Cookies looks to be the newest hot spot in town. Some of the customers say they’ve...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

William Thomas Compton

William Thomas Compton, 77 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Commonwealth Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. Born November 16, 1944 in Metcalfe County to the late William Ed and Edith Katie Marshall Compton. William was a farmer and member of the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. William...
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Peggy Rivers

Peggy Louise (Farnhum) Rivers, age 87, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Monroe County Medical Center. Peggy was born on April 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Charles and Willie (Eldridge) Farnhum. She retired in 1997 from a nursing facility as a Dietary Manager and love to fish, crochet, and go shopping.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
somerset106.com

Regional Driver’s License Office Coming To London

When it comes time to renew your driver’s licenses or get a REAL ID, which will be needed to board commercial flights, and access military bases and federal buildings starting in May 2023, there’s some good news. At present, the closest regional offices are in either Somerset or Richmond, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that it would be opening seven new regional offices later this year, including offices in London and Pineville. Opening dates and addresses will be announced later once arrangements are finalized. There are 23 Driver Licensing Regional Offices strategically located across the state to serve residents from any Kentucky county – regardless of where they live – who need to request, replace or renew a driving credential and do not require testing. More than 150,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail – options never before available. Kentuckians also have the option of renewing a license for eight years instead of the usual four years. First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional Office. Specific documentation is required.
LONDON, KY

