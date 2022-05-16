‘Go Red for Women’ expo in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Heart Association announced it will host its annual “NWA Go Red for Women” luncheon on Tuesday, May 17, at the Rogers Convention Center.

According to a press release, the keynote speaker will be fashion and mommy blogger Ali Manno best known as the season six Bachelorette and from season 14 of “The Bachelor.”

The release also notes Paula Ryan, senior director of beauty for Walmart, and Megan Timberlake, senior vice

president at Procter & Gamble, are the community volunteer co-chairs for this year’s movement.

“I see remarkable stories of prevention and recovery every day,” said Timberlake. “Seeing firsthand how the work of the American Heart Association affects the lives of everyday Americans is what inspired me to co-chair the Go Red movement this year, and I know we can take our message of self-care and prevention to even more women than ever.”

AHA says each year, one in five women suffer from depression and anxiety, and women are more than twice as likely than men to be diagnosed with depression, according to the release. Poor mental well-being can also lead to serious health complications like heart disease.

For more information about Go Red for Women, visit NWAGoRed.heart.org . Tickets can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.