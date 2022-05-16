Ohio robbery suspect ‘on the run and dangerous’

SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) — The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect allegedly involved in an armed robbery in South Point, Ohio, on Saturday. Sheriff Jeff Lawless said Jonathon Michael Owens is on the run and is considered dangerous.

Owens and another suspect, Tyler Jeffery Allen Workman, 25, of Huntington, were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Marathon gas station in South Point, Ohio. The two suspects were also allegedly involved in a robbery at a store in Huntington, West Virginia , on May 13.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects entered the Marathon store on Saturday, immediately went behind the counter, threatened employees with a gun, and stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Deputies arrived at the store within two minutes of the call to dispatch. They witnessed Owens and Workman allegedly fleeing and dropping stolen items.

Law enforcement followed the suspects into a wooded area and apprehended Workman but lost sight of Owens, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Lawless said when detectives interviewed Workman, he admitted he and Owens also committed the robbery that occurred in Huntington on May 13.

A search for Owens was done by the Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, South Point Police Department and Ironton PD, along with a K-9 Officer.

Sheriff Lawless said Owens’s location is still unknown to law enforcement at this time. If anyone sees Owens or has information, they should contact their local police department or 911.

Workman is in Lawrence County Jail for robbery and will be arraigned on Monday in Lawrence County Municipal Court.

