Big Brothers Big Sisters of Avery, Mitchell, Yancey Counties needs adult volunteers to mentor youth in our community. During the month of May, our goal across the WNC region is to recruit 100 mentors in 30 days, providing the Little Brothers and Little Sisters on our waiting lists with the support they need to achieve academic improvement, growth in self-confidence, development of life skills and avoidance of risky behaviors.

MITCHELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO