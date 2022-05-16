Independence Notch 2-1 Win Over FC Tucson

Air Quality Warning & Burn Ban for Counties under warning. Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Rowan, Mountains above 4000′. Cold Front brings unsettled weather, cooler temps next week. Record-breaking heat across the region today. A ridge will keep the hot and steamy weather flowing across the region with highs topping out in the mid-90s for much of the area. With winds out of the southwest in combination with the hot and stagnant air ozone levels will build along the I-85 stretch from Atlanta through Charlotte and into Rowan county. Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties, as well as elevations above 4000′, are under an air quality alert warning from 10 am until 8 pm. Sensitive groups, children, and older adults should limit their time outdoors – especially during peak daytime heating in the afternoon when air quality will be poorest. Reminder, anytime an air quality warning is issued county-wide burn bans also go into effect.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO