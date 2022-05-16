ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Independence Notch 2-1 Win Over FC Tucson

By JD Crouch
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, NC – The Charlotte Independence defeated FC Tucson 2-1 on Sunday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium. #11 Tresor Mbuyu and #2 Koa Santos scored to give the Jacks their third win of the season. “I think it’s a good confidence boost for us defensively,” stated Charlotte...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Independence USL W League Team Earns First Win in History

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Charlotte Independence USL W League team won its first game in history by defeating the North Carolina Fusion 4-0 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Independence were led by #20 Ayden Yates who scored two goals on the day. The Independence started on the front...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Panthers’ Keep Pounding 5K Registration Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is underway for the 12th annual Keep Pounding 5K benefitting Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Children’s Hospital. The 5K will return as an in-person event on Saturday, June 4th. Officials say the race will kick off outside Levine Cancer Institute at 8 a.m.,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Moira Quinn Gives The Lowdown On Charlotte Events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meck Dec Day. Celebrate Charlotte’s rich and rebellious revolutionary history at the annual Meck Dec Day celebration at The Square of Trade and Tryon this Friday at noon! Expect historical re-enactments, horses, a parade to Old Settler’s Cemetery, and of course, a cannon firing! Say “huzaah!” in commemoration of the signing of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence against the British.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Candy A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Candy a loving home! Candy is 8-months-old and weighs 43 pounds. She has been at CMPD Animal Care & Control since May 6th. Candy would do best in a home where she is the only dog and can be the queen of the castle. She is great on a leash and does not pull.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Burial Beer Co. Opens Taproom & Bottle Shop In Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Asheville’s beloved Burial Beer Company is expanding into Charlotte. The brewery is set to open a new taproom and bottle shop in Plaza Midwood on June 4th. The property, formerly housed by Boris & Natasha’s clothing store, will be the future home of Burial’s new...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Ibarra
Person
Tyler Moss
Person
Tresor Mbuyu
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: Churn Buddies

CONCORD, NC — For this week’s Do My Job, Lauren McDonald is getting the scoop on homemade ice cream at Churn Buddies!. Have a creative ice cream flavor on the tip of your tongue? Enter our Do Us A Flavor Ice Cream Creation Contest for a chance to have your flavor created and featured at Churn Buddies for a limited time + get FREE ice cream for the rest of the year.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Diva!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Diva. Diva is one-years-old and 25 pounds. She is spayed and ready to be adopted!. If you are interested in adopting Diva or any of the other available pets from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Record Breaking Heat Across the Region

Air Quality Warning & Burn Ban for Counties under warning. Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Rowan, Mountains above 4000′. Cold Front brings unsettled weather, cooler temps next week. Record-breaking heat across the region today. A ridge will keep the hot and steamy weather flowing across the region with highs topping out in the mid-90s for much of the area. With winds out of the southwest in combination with the hot and stagnant air ozone levels will build along the I-85 stretch from Atlanta through Charlotte and into Rowan county. Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties, as well as elevations above 4000′, are under an air quality alert warning from 10 am until 8 pm. Sensitive groups, children, and older adults should limit their time outdoors – especially during peak daytime heating in the afternoon when air quality will be poorest. Reminder, anytime an air quality warning is issued county-wide burn bans also go into effect.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The Bright Spot: Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Cheerwine Festival will be welcoming tens of thousands to downtown Salisbury to celebrate the Carolina classic soft drink Saturday, May 21. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy live entertainment from local, regional and national musical act with the Spin Doctors taking center stage at 8:30pm. Nearly 40 vendors from across the Carolinas will offer dishes, many featuring Cheerwine, including bacon on a stick, tacos, kettle corn, sno-cones, barbecue and more. The Cheerwine Festival Beer Gardens will host 10 local breweries. Select vendors, including New Sarum Brewing and Cabarrus Brewing Company, will serve Cheerwine-infused craft beer.
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Tucson#Jacks
wccbcharlotte.com

American Airlines Flight Veers Off Runway In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines flight halted its takeoff from the Charlotte airport and ran off the runway on Thursday because of an apparent mechanical problem, an airline spokesperson said. No one was hurt. The spokesperson said American Flight 775, with a crew of six and 172 passengers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

R&B Singer, J. Brown Releases New Album ” Chapter & Verse”

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– R&B Singer, J. Brown is no stranger to the music charts. His hit song, Vibe, was a Top 20 hit last year. Now the singer is releasing his album, called “Chapter & Verse”. It drops today and the first single, “Don’t Rush” features Tank. The new album can be found on all music streaming platforms. Check out WCCB’s interview with J. Brown and hear what he says about the album, his inspirations and his music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: FREE Family Fun At YMCA + Discounts!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is around the corner, and with less than three weeks of school left, it’s time to get your summer plans ready. Not to worry, I’ve got you covered!. The YMCA still has availability and they have incredible discounts for members. The Y also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Second Gun Found On CMS Campus This Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many parents are outraged after another gun was found on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campus. For the second time this week authorities found a student with a gun inside a Charlotte school. It happened at Ranson Middle School in north Charlotte on Thursday. Now, some parents say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wccbcharlotte.com

Renaissance Festival Auditions To Be Held In June

CONCORD, NC (News Release) — The wildly popular Carolina Renaissance Festival is holding open auditions for colorful personalities of all types to inhabit the Festival’s make-believe Village of Fairhaven. Amateur and professional opportunities are available for actors, street performers, cosplayers, historical reenactors, musicians, singers, dancers, variety acts, and stagehands too!
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

SEC Accuses Charlotte Man Of Operating Ponzi Scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal authorities have accused a Charlotte man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS: North Meck Students Suspended After Fight On Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Principal Hood sent a message to all North Mecklenburg High School families after a fight broke out between students on campus Thursday. Several students were suspended and law enforcement was called to the school, according to a news release. Hood asks parents to speak to their...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy