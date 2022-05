(KMJ) – The California Highway Patrol announces Valley Crime Stoppers is now offering up to $2,000 in reward money for information in a deadly motorcycle crash case. It happened May 10th around 11:30 a.m. Investigators said 65-year-old Robert Meza was riding his 2002 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle eastbound on Avenue 9, just west of Highway 99 in Madera. Witnesses told officers a white sedan was coming off of southbound 99 via the off-ramp, and made a left turn onto Avenue 9, directly in the path of Meza. In trying to avoid that sedan, he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from it.

MADERA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO