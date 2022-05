CHARLOTTE — A person has died after being shot in a robbery-turned-shooting in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Officers went to Blackhawk Road, off of Elgywood Lane, at about 12:45 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they got there, police said they found someone who had been shot. They started life-saving efforts as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO