ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Home Depot is having a limited-time sale on work boots

By Andrew Koopman
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 20 different pairs of work boots are on sale for up to 40%...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales To Shop Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Wayfair Frontgate Target Overstock Walmart The Home Depot Summer is on the horizon and that means it’s time to start figuring out ideas for your outdoor setup. Whether you have a large yard, deck, patio or small balcony, finding the best outdoor furniture to fit your space is the key to a great summer at home. Even better is finding the best outdoor furniture sales so you don’t have to break the bank while adding a bit...
SHOPPING
Simplemost

10 Of Amazon’s Most-Adored Outdoor Furniture Sets

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. With doctors prescribing time in nature to patients and studies reporting that kids who...
SHOPPING
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Home Depot#Work Boots#Dewalt Wolverine#Carhartt
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

This £3.80 Amazon grout pen completely transformed my kitchen floor

I recently moved into a new home – the first one I’ve ever owned, and therefore been allowed to do more than hang a picture with a Command strip in.As a typical millennial with big Pinterest dreams and a modest mortgage-adjacent budget, the first order of business was to hit refresh and paint everything white, starting with the kitchen. But while a lick (okay, five coats, the struggle is real) of Dulux brilliant white did the trick on the walls, the floor remained stubbornly tired and a bit dreary.With no cash in the pot to redo the existing surface completely,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Brings an Unexpected Pop of Green to a Relaxed, Beachy Family Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a bold pop of color is what it takes to transform a vanilla kitchen from drab to fab. Artist-turned-interior designer Nicole Cohen found this out firsthand in one of her recent projects, a New Jersey cook space with a fairly disjointed floor plan. The front door of her client’s 1920s Colonial basically opens up to the kitchen, and in its current state, the room was falling flat, especially for a vibrant young family in a home just a block away from the beach. “When we first saw the original kitchen, it was too small, in bad condition, uninspiring, and lacked color,” says Cohen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated, Hodgepodge Kitchen Becomes a Bright and Airy Cook Space

The 1980s were a pretty polarizing decade when it comes to home renovations — think glass block partitions, dated tiles, and drop ceilings that make spaces seem smaller and cramped. That’s exactly what Dan and Sarah Mirth, the husband-and-wife team behind Artifox, a design studio in St. Louis, Missouri, were dealing with when they bought their Victorian-era home. Their brick, former two-family house had been turned into a single residence with all the trappings of infamous ‘80s architecture listed above — not to mention a hodgepodge of other fixes and building choices made over a century. The roughest spot of all? Probably the kitchen, which didn’t jibe with their vision for an airy, clean and simple, all-white cook space that would be super-functional, too.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy