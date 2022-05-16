ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara City College celebrates Class of 2022

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Community College held its graduation ceremony on Friday at the lower level of campus adjacent to La Playa Stadium.

A total of 1049 students graduated, with the youngest being 16 years old and the oldest 83 years old.

Your News Channel was at the ceremony, capturing the milestone for the graduates.

