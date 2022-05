The Giants cut cornerback James Bradberry this month, but they’ll be seeing him a couple of times during the 2022 season. The Eagles announced that Bradberry has agreed to terms on a one-year contract. According to multiple reports, it is a $10 million deal for Bradberry in Philadelphia but there’s no word on how much of that might be in incentives rather than base salary. Bradberry was set to make a $13.4 million salary before being released.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO