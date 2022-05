Borussia Dortmund announced Friday that manager Marco Rose was fired after just one season with the German club. Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga with a 22-3-9 record. The 69 points were eight short of champions Bayern Munich (77). Dortmund also failed to advance beyond the UEFA Champions League group stage and was eliminated in the DFB-Pokal's Round of 16.

