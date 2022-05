A woman is undergoing treatment after being shot while driving in the 1800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway Wednesday morning. The victim called the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to report she had been shot around 9:45 a.m. Now authorities are asking the community for any tips that might lead them to the shooter or shooters. The victim was driving a white Honda Accord and authorities say the suspect or suspects could have been traveling in either direction on Jefferson Davis Highway.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO