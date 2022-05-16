ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Climbers ascending Mount Rainier rescued by helicopter after one falls into 80-foot crevasse

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

Two climbers ascending Mount Rainier were rescued by helicopter Friday after one fell into an 80-foot crevasse, according to the National Park Service. The man in the chasm was stranded for about 29 hours.

The rescue took place on the south side of the mountain at an elevation of 12,200 feet, about 2,200 feet from the summit. According to a news release, the rescue required multiple attempts due to heavy and erratic winds. The first climber was hoisted from the Kautz Glacier surface to a U.S. Army Reserve Chinook helicopter, and a team of four climbing rangers from Mount Rainier National Park were dropped onto the mountain to save the second.

Neither of the climbers — both men in their mid-20s — have been publicly identified.

Park spokesperson Patti Wold said Western Washington’s unseasonably cold spring has made for particularly poor weather conditions on Mount Rainier so far this year. She said good timing with windows of decent weather Friday helped with the successful rescue.

“We’re still in winter conditions so people need to be aware of that and be very experienced and skilled in order to even consider going up on the mountain right now,” Wold said. “We always tell people do your research, be prepared.”

The climbers’ trouble began Wednesday at about 8:10 p.m. when the party called 911 to report that poor weather had forced them to halt their ascent at 12,800 feet on the Kautz Glacier climbing route, just below the Wapowety Cleaver. According to a news release, the climbers did not initially request assistance.

On Thursday about 7:30 a.m., the climbers were able to get moving. According to the release, they were planning to descend via the Disappointment Cleaver Route, a route that is considered to be less difficult than Kautz Glacier, according to the National Parks Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I87n5_0ffyIthi00
Mount Rainier looms over the Port of Tacoma, as seen from Commencement Bay, September 26, 2018 Peter Haley/News Tribune file photo, 2018

Within hours, the descent took a disastrous turn. At 10:30 a.m., the party reported that one member had fallen into a large crevasse and had sustained arm and leg injuries. According to the release, the person was able to establish cell phone contact with the national park’s dispatch and his partner on the glacier’s surface.

The climbers were not able to rescue themselves, and immediate rescue efforts weren’t possible due to terrain and weather, the parks service said.

On Friday, a Chinook helicopter from the USAR F Company, 2-135th general support air battalion was flown by the 304th Air Rescue Squadron out of Portland, Oregon. The team attempted an early-morning rescue but was unsuccessful. The rescue team returned several hours later and extricated the first climber from the glacier’s surface.

That afternoon, a National Park Service contract helicopter inserted a team of four climbing rangers on the mountain at 13,000 feet. The team descended to the location of the second climber, where they accessed and removed him from the deep crevasse. The man was taken from the glacier’s surface by helicopter. Both climbers were taken to Madigan Army Medical Center.

About 460 climbers attempt to summit Mount Rainier from the Kautz Glacier route each year, according to a park service route description from 2018. It’s an 11-12 mile journey that takes an average of 1 to 3 days to complete. The park service said the route has a summit success rate of 52 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkRaH_0ffyIthi00
A National Park Service image released Monday points out where two climbers were stranded last week on Mount Rainier’s Kautz Glacier. National Park Service

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported which military unit the CH-47 Chinook helicopter came from.

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

WDFW: Invasive green crabs found in Hood Canal, 'furthest south' they have been detected

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Invasive European green crabs first detected on the Washington coast have now been found as far inland as Hood Canal, officials say. The invasive species were first found in Puget Sound in 2016, prompting the Washington Sea Grant and State Fish & Wildlife to extensively monitor the population. Most recently, the Lummi Nation declared a disaster in November, when green crabs swarmed the Lummi Sea Pond. The tribe removed 70,000 crabs over the course of several months.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Tacoma, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Enjoy Elegant Waterfront Dining at These South Sound Restaurants

From mountain views to the glistening waves of the sound, there are majestic sights to take in across the South Sound. Combine a fantastic meal with mesmerizing vistas and enjoy elegant waterfront dining at these South Sound restaurants. Whether you are looking for a fabulous Sunday brunch or a new...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, I-5 blocked near Kelso following hailstorm, several crashes

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. - A hailstorm in southwest Washington has caused several car crashes, one of them fatal. According to Washington State Patrol, northbound I-5 is completely blocked near Kelso and several crashes have stacked up along southbound lanes. State troopers say several crashes involve semi trucks and cars. A...
KELSO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Climbers#Accident#The National Park Service#U S Army Reserve Chinook#Western Washington
KUOW

Scenic Tacoma road permanently closed to cars. Blame climate change

Crumbling cliffs have led Metro Parks Tacoma to permanently close two miles of Five Mile Drive, a popular park road built atop the bluffs of Tacoma’s Point Defiance 109 years ago. City officials are blaming climate change for the worsening erosion of a 150-foot-tall sea bluff that frames the...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Crews work to restore power to thousands in Western Washington

WASHINGTON - Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers throughout Western Washington on Wednesday. Puget Sound Energy reported that there were 58 active outages affecting more than 27,000 customers at 1 p.m. As of 1 p.m., Snohomish PUD reported more than 500 customers were affected in Snohomish...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Power outages impact thousands across Western Washington

Thousands of people are without power in Western Washington after strong winds knocked down trees and power lines on Wednesday. At least 10,000 Puget Sound Energy customers don’t have electricity, as of Wednesday night. High winds blew through the Puget Sound region, felling trees onto power lines and causing havoc with traffic.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
838
Followers
264
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy