DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — PREVIOUSLY: Daphne man's moving horror story and a warning from the BBB. Billy Bowers says a St. Louis, Missouri based moving company held his furniture hostage and forced him to cough up thousands more in cash when he moved to Daphne. There have been a slew of similar complaints filed. Now, Missouri's Attorney General has filed a petition seeking restitution for multiple victims caught in what's described as hostage loads, where consumers have to pay excessive amounts to get their things.

DAPHNE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO