Utah State

Utah man rides across the state on lawnmower for pediatric charity

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMkIW_0ffyIJMu00

UTAH (ABC4) – One Utah man is raising funds for charity in a very unique way — by riding his lawnmower.

A Santaquin man, Scott Morgan, is taking his lawnmower on an interstate journey, driving the length of Utah to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area.

Morgan stopped by the Utah State Capitol on Day Three of his “Rolling for Ronald” journey on Monday morning. The man plans to travel a total of 439 miles at a smooth rate of 7 mph.

Morgan was inspired to begin this journey while mowing his lawn one day, realizing he wanted to help his community but, didn’t have a lot of money to do so.

Scott Morgan spotted near Fashion Place Mall in Murray on Monday, May 16, 2022.

“I have been very blessed to have children who have not needed pediatric care,” said Morgan. “I can’t imagine the hardship some of these families go through. Ronald McDonald House Charities lessens their stress as they provide housing, transportation, and food – whatever these families need – so, the families can simply help their child to heal.”

Morgan began his statewide journey at the Utah/Idaho border and is driving down Highway 89 through Kanab to the Utah/Arizona border. Fans can follow Morgan’s interstate journey on his “Rolling for Ronald” Facebook page.

When he stopped by the Utah State Capitol on Monday, he was welcomed by Carrie Romano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area and Michelle Gross, a mother who’s waiting for a heart transplant for her 11-month old daughter.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhSzm_0ffyIJMu00
    (Courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Intermountain Area, Inc.)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7RY2_0ffyIJMu00
    (Courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Intermountain Area, Inc.)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Abf7f_0ffyIJMu00
    (Courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of the Intermountain Area, Inc.)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnM9b_0ffyIJMu00
    (Courtesy of Rolling for Ronald)

“We are very grateful for people like Scott Morgan who is doing this amazing activity,” says Gross. “It has been life-changing to see how great people are. Nobody is really prepared for a situation like this, but we know that Ronald McDonald House Charities is there for us when we need it.”

Events to greet Morgan along his journey are planned for the next two weeks including a community party with food trucks and music in Ephraim and Richfield, along with a family festival in Kanab to see Morgan off as he crosses the border into Arizona.

“Our charitable mission is fueled by people like Scott,” said Romano. “We serve thousands of rural families throughout the state of Utah. We estimate that we saved over $1 million for rural Utah families this last year. The only way our organization can offer a soft-landing spot for pediatric patient families is when the community steps up and stands alongside us. Every dollar counts, every person can have a positive impact in the world, and we really need you.”

“Thank you for hearing our story,” said Morgan. “We truly hope you join us as we Roll for Ronald. And remember life is best at 7 mph.”

To learn more about the charity or to donate, click here.

To watch Morgan and his lawnmower roll around the Capitol, click here.

Community Policy