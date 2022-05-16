ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg Police arrest man after fleeing into river

By Madison Montag
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySaTa_0ffyHcuO00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police arrested Norman Senior on Saturday, May 14 at approximately 12:15 a.m. near North Front and Verbeke Streets.

Senior, who was wanted for a Megan’s Law violation, fled the officers on a bike and was later found attempting to swim in the Susquehanna River.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Harrisburg Fire Bureau responded and helped rescue Senior from the river.

Senior is being charged with flight to avoid apprehension, providing false identification to law enforcement, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in addition to the felony Megan’s Law warrant.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 5

Related
abc27 News

Lancaster police identify suspect in shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Criminal Investigation Division of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police has identified a suspect in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, May 17 near South Queen and Andrew Streets. According to the Bureau of Police, Detective Adam Flurry, who is leading the investigation in this case, has identified 19-year-old Shymir […]
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Armed and dangerous homicide suspect in Sunbury still on the loose

Sunbury, Pa. -- A man involved in a fatal shooting Thursday in Sunbury is now on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Chief Brad Hare of Sunbury Police Department said during a press conference Thursday night that a homicide charge is being filed against the suspect, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru. Police were searching for Uhuru on Snydertown Road near Elysburg as of Thursday night. Hare urged the public to be cautious if traveling through the Sunbury area. ...
SUNBURY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County fraud suspects each held on $3M bail

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Three men accused of forgery and fraud are each being held on $3 million bail in Dauphin County. According to a criminal complaint on May 18, a Lower Paxton Township officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a passenger throw a piece of trash and the driver failing to use a turn signal.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
wdac.com

Suspect Sought In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Authorities in Lancaster are searching for a man suspected in the shooting of two people on Tuesday evening in the area of S. Queen and Andrew Streets. Responding officers found an adult male and a juvenile, both from Lancaster, with gunshot wounds. The victims were immediately provided medical treatment. Investigators have charged 19-year-old Shymir Brown of Lancaster with criminal attempt to commit homicide, firearms carried without a license, reckless driving, and other charges. A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717 735-3301. Information can be provided anonymously.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Three Mile Island Trespassers Sought By PA State Police

A group was spotted going to Three Mile Island and trespassing by going into the nuclear plant's facilities, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The police announced the incident in a release on Friday, May 20, but the date the group trespassed was unavailable. The exact number of people in the...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for Lancaster Co. strangulation suspect

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting someone earlier this month. Police say on May 1, Shahi Presley allegedly punched and kicked a victim during a “physical altercation.” When the victim was on the ground police say Presley pushed the victim onto a couch and applied body weight pressure to their chest while covering their nose and mouth.
MANHEIM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smartphone App#Whtm#Harrisburg Fire Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Philadelphia

Police ID Suspect in Deadly Shooting Outside Pa. Target

Police have identified and are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a botched drug deal that led to a robbery and deadly shooting outside a Northampton County Target store last year. On August 8, 2021, 20-year-old Elijah Johnson and 22-year-old Jayzell Sanders were inside a car...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One critically injured in afternoon shooting in Harrisburg, officials say

Dauphin County, PA — According to officials with the City of Harrisburg, one man was critically injured in a shooting in Harrisburg, Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:00PM at Thomas and Market Streets. Officials say the man is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. He is expected to recover, police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman was stabbed to death, coroner says

A 32-year-old woman whose death is being investigated as a homicide was fatally stabbed, the York County Coroner’s Office said. After a Thursday morning autopsy, Coroner Pamela Gay ruled the cause of death for Tamarra Deloache, of York, was “sharp force injuries.”. York City police said Deloache was...
YORK, PA
WBRE

Police: Hazleton couple flee police after firing rifle during fight

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– On Thursday, May 12, the Hazleton City Police Department responded to a report of an individual with a rifle and a female screaming for help near the storage sheds on South Church Street. According to Hazleton City Police, upon arrival, officers observed Anthony Andrews walking towards a wooded area. Police ordered […]
HAZLETON, PA
WGAL

Police respond to double shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, Lancaster City police responded to a possible shooting in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred at the intersection of South Queen and West Andrew streets in Lancaster City at 7 p.m. According to Lancaster City police, an adult male and...
LANCASTER, PA
wkok.com

Thieves Hit Local Car Dealership, Selinsgrove Dealer Victim of Theft

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state police are investigating after five men attempted to steal five vehicles from a Selinsgrove car dealership. Selinsgrove troopers say the incident occurred at Murray Motors Chevrolet along Routes 11&15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County April 30. Troopers say a Dodge Charger was stolen, but later...
SELINSGROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Man, juvenile injured in central Pa. shooting

A man and a juvenile were shot Tuesday evening in Lancaster, and police are asking for anyone with information on the incident to come forward. The shooting took place around 6:55 p.m. in the area of South Queen and Andrew streets. The people who were shot, both Lancaster City residents,...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy