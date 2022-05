It seems like this past fall's martini trend is still going strong as TAO Uptown has just debuted its brand new tiny martini flights as part of their happy hour special. From Tuesdays through Fridays between 5pm and 7pm, guests will get to choose from seven different martini variations served in 3 oz. glasses. Each flight includes three different choices. Cute and delicious, if you ask us.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO