Terre Haute, IN

Vigo Co. CASA rummage sale coming to Terre Haute

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents looking for a good bargain and a chance to help out a worthy cause can do both at the upcoming CASA rummage sale.

This year’s event will be the 4th annual edition, it’s part of a partnership with the Farmer’s Market. Officials encourage everyone to clean out their closets, basements and garages and to bring items to donate to be sold.

‘Our priority is the children’: CASA is in dire need of volunteers

The sale will be held Saturday, May 21 at The Meadows parking lot next to Ohio Blvd. Donations can be made from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. while shoppers can purchase items from 8 a.m. until noon. Volunteers indicate if there is still demand from shoppers, the sale could last longer.

This is the largest yearly fundraiser put on by CASA volunteers. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and the group supports children going through court proceedings. In 2021 Vigo County CASA served 1,362 children. Almost halfway into 2022 and the program has served 673 children so far this year.

Make a difference in a child’s life through CASA

Items will not be priced, instead, shoppers make a free will donation in exchange for the items they would like.

Should inclement weather be an issue, the make-up date is Saturday, June 4.

WTWO/WAWV

Flat Rock home had roof removed by overnight storms

FLAT ROCK, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some people in the Wabash Valley are cleaning up today after strong storms rolled through last night. One woman near Flat Rock, Illinois says her son’s modular home had its roof torn off. Flat Rock is between Lawrenceville and Robinson. Donna Green says she called her son telling him to […]
FLAT ROCK, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Storms knock out power to hundreds of Valley residents

UPDATE: North Daviess Community Schools are on a TWO HOUR DELAY today (Friday). This is likely due to the severe weather that hit that area hard last night. UPDATE: Power has been restored to most Duke Energy customers. Win Energy is still working to restore power to more than 100 residents in Sullivan and Knox […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC high schools try to beat a Guinness World Record

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Students from all three VCSC high schools came together Friday morning to try and break a Guinness World Record. The goal was to have the largest game of Duck, Duck, Goose. Over 2,000 students came to Terre Haute South in high spirts of winning to play the game. The game […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Baby formula set to arrive in central Indiana to ease shortage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — The first shipment of baby formula is expected to arrive in central Indiana within days in hopes of easing a supply bottleneck here in the U.S. The White House said Nestle-manufactured formula brought from Switzerland as part of Operation Fly Formula will come to Plainfield. Families have been worried for weeks […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hobnob Summer Market arrives in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds was the site for the 2022 Summer Hobnob Market on Saturday. The Hobnob Market was created by the Snelling family over ten years ago, however this was their first summer market to come to Terre Haute. The market featured 80 different vendors both locally and regionally […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
