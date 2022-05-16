Vigo Co. CASA rummage sale coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents looking for a good bargain and a chance to help out a worthy cause can do both at the upcoming CASA rummage sale.

This year’s event will be the 4th annual edition, it’s part of a partnership with the Farmer’s Market. Officials encourage everyone to clean out their closets, basements and garages and to bring items to donate to be sold.

The sale will be held Saturday, May 21 at The Meadows parking lot next to Ohio Blvd. Donations can be made from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. while shoppers can purchase items from 8 a.m. until noon. Volunteers indicate if there is still demand from shoppers, the sale could last longer.

This is the largest yearly fundraiser put on by CASA volunteers. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and the group supports children going through court proceedings. In 2021 Vigo County CASA served 1,362 children. Almost halfway into 2022 and the program has served 673 children so far this year.

Items will not be priced, instead, shoppers make a free will donation in exchange for the items they would like.

Should inclement weather be an issue, the make-up date is Saturday, June 4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.