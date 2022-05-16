Community to gather for vigils to honor 4 Henry County teens killed in crash

Jordan Brown, Kendarius Dodson and Katrina Owens

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The McDonough and Stockbridge communities will gather this week night for a vigil to remember four teens killed in a crash last week.

The four students all attended Eagle’s Landing High School. They’ve been identified as Kenderrias Dodson, 16; Katrina Owens 15; and Jordan Brown 15, and Kendarius Jackson, 16.

A fifth student, Zakyra Jones, is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Friends and family will gather at the Eagle’s Landing High School football stadium for a vigil Monday at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the Stockbridge Youth Council will host a prayer vigil in front of the steps of Stockbridge City Hall.

Police said the car, that the five teens were riding in, a 2002 Nissan Altima, went off of Oak Grove Road on Wednesday afternoon and crashed down an embankment, hitting several trees. The area where the crash happened was just two miles from campus.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

