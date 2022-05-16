ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Park, IA

Lake Park Murder Trial Set To Begin Tuesday

more1049.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpirit Lake, IA (KICD)– One of the people charged in the murder of a Lake Park woman in late 2020 is...

more1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
more1049.com

Day Three of Testimony Begins

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The third day of Allison Decker’s 1st Degree Murder trial began with special agent Matthew Burns of the Iowa DCI, who was assigned to the murder investigation after the body of Angel Bastman was found in the basement of her Lake Park home in December of 2020. Burns testified the investigation began when a third party – Josh Montano – entered the wrong home when he was looking for Bastman’s residence.
LAKE PARK, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Teen sustains life-threatening injuries after crash on I-229 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating following a rollover crash in southern Sioux Falls. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 229 near Western Avenue. Authorities say a 16-year-old male was driving northbound when he attempted to pass between two vehicles, struck the passenger...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Park, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Spirit Lake, IA
City
Lake Park, IA
1380kcim.com

Ida Grove Man Sentenced To Up To Five Years In Prison For 2021 Theft From DMACC Construction Site

An Ida Grove man accused of stealing equipment from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site last year has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to Carroll County District Court records, 38-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol pled guilty to a single count of second-degree theft, a class D felony, in connection to the March 29, 2021 theft in the 900 block of N. Grant Road. A Carroll Police Department investigation determined Van Osdol had hitched his vehicle to an equipment trailer and welder, valued at $9,000, and drove away from the property. In addition to the five-year sentence, he was also ordered to pay over $2,700 in fines, surcharges, and court costs. Before this latest conviction, Van Osdol already had a lengthy criminal history, including felony conspiracy, manufacture and delivery of marijuana, theft, burglary, and other charges out of Kent County, Del.
IDA GROVE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for OWI after call

SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested about midnight Tuesday, May 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Seth Daniel Stevens stemmed from his wife calling to report that he appeared to be high, and she wanted a welfare check on him, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge

ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, near Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Yovani Ismael Chilel Lopez stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Jeep Liberty clocked...
ORANGE CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
dakotanewsnow.com

Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota. Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.
UNION COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was arrested after officials found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday. According to the Alcester Police Department, the 52-year-old male driver indicated substance abuse during the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle was then conducted and a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kscj.com

FIRE DESTROYS NORTH SIOUX BUSINESS

AN EARLY MORNING FIRE HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A NORTH SIOUX CITY LAUNDRY BUSINESS. FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 3:30 THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING TO SIOUX LAUNDRY, LOCATED AT 510 CENTENNIAL DRIVE. THE BUILDING WAS FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED. MUTUAL AID WAS CALLED IN TO HELP FIGHT THE...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Woman Wanted on Multiple Clay County Charges Taken into Custody

A woman wanted on multiple charges out of Clay county was taken into custody this past Sunday in Terril. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Tabetha Gillette was wanted on an active warrant out of that county for 5th degree theft, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, eluding, speeding, and stop sign violations.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Same Vehicle Causes Two Sioux County Fire Calls

Sioux County, Iowa — One car caused two separate fire calls in two separate Sioux County fire districts on Monday. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, the initial fire call went out about 7:05 p.m. near Van’s Implement on Highway 18 east of Hull. Hoksbergen says the call didn’t amount to much as the fire was out by the time they got there. He says those on the scene were under the impression that the fire was coming from the engine, and they had used a fire extinguisher to put it out. So, Hoksbergen says, the firefighters left the scene without spraying any water.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Spencer Apartment Building Damaged By Tuesday Fire

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer apartment building was heavily damaged by fire early Tuesday afternoon. Spencer Fire-Rescue was called around noon to 120 West 6th Street where smoke could be seen coming from the building and fire quickly being located in the basement. Deputy Fire Chief Mark Stover tells...
SPENCER, IA
kelo.com

Gunshots near a school causes shelter in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police say 18 year old Rahsaan McNeill from Sioux Falls and a minor fired a gun into an apartment yesterday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:30 in the 600 block of North Lewis Ave, which is near Terry Redlin Elementary. Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man charged for drug possession during traffic stop

ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Alcester Wednesday. According to the Alcester Police Department, the passenger of the car showed numerous signs of controlled substance abuse during the traffic stop. The passenger then gave a false name to the...
ALCESTER, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy