Lake Park Murder Trial Set To Begin Tuesday

Sioux County, Iowa — One car caused two separate fire calls in two separate Sioux County fire districts on Monday. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, the initial fire call went out about 7:05 p.m. near Van’s Implement on Highway 18 east of Hull. Hoksbergen says the call didn’t amount to much as the fire was out by the time they got there. He says those on the scene were under the impression that the fire was coming from the engine, and they had used a fire extinguisher to put it out. So, Hoksbergen says, the firefighters left the scene without spraying any water.

SIOUX COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO