ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Charles Synagogue

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Synagogue, age 77, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 13, 2022. A visitation for Charles will be held from 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday May 19,...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Vonda (Cunningham) Moore

Vonda (Cunningham) Moore, age 68, of Brownwood went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Funeral Services for Vonda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Todd King and David Barnum officiating; burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Shirley Roberts

Shirley Roberts, age 83, of Brownwood went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at First United Methodist Church Brownwood with Pastor Jay Fraze officiating; a private family burial will follow. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Penni Fulbright

Penni Fulbright, age 63, of Coleman, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Myrna Brink Ellison

I am writing to share that at the age of 92, my precious Momma left this earth on May 17, 2022. It was Myrna’s request to be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman, Texas. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home, located at 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas. Officiant will be Clint Douglas DeGroot, Executive Pastor from Dominion Church in Dickinson, Texas. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Ferris, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Reba Bond

Reba Bond, age 89, of San Angelo, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in San Angelo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Joan Bond

Joan Bond, 89 years young, of San Angelo, Texas, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on May 17, 2022. She was a former resident of Smithville, Texas. Joan was born October 3, 1932, to Richard and Retha Sanders in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. She was raised in Oil Center and Eunice, New Mexico. Joan met the love of her life, her Mr. B., in Oil Center, New Mexico. They married at the end of a regular church service without much warning on September 7, 1952. The pastor announced Joan and Guy would be exchanging marriage vows after the service so to please feel free to keep their seats. They remained lovingly devoted to each other all their lives. On June 25, 1953, Joan became a mom to Steve Alan Bond; Darla Ann Bond was born September 20, 1956. Joan graciously added two “adopted adult daughters” to her family: Pam Galloway of Boyd, Texas, and Breta Easterwood of San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Desiderio Espinosa Gonzalez

Desiderio Espinosa Gonzalez, age 68, of Blanket, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Desiderio was born to Desiderio Espinosa Sr. and Margarita Gonzalez on March 19, 1954 in Bustamante, NL, Mexico. He worked at a Dairy in Blanket, Texas for many years.
BLANKET, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County 4-H News: May 19

May 30 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day. June 6 – 10 – State 4-H Roundup, College Station, TX. 28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9am – 11am at Bob Clarks Pens. DISTRICT 7 4-H HORSE SHOW. The District 7 4-H Horse Show will be...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartland Funeral Home
brownwoodnews.com

James Crow Legacy Scholarship recipients

Brownwood High School recipients of the 2022 James Crow Legacy Scholarships are Luke Moss, Victoria Ramos, Mia McCorkle and Brandon Still, who are pictured with David and Melissa Crow.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Common Grounds aims to open new location second week of June

Nearly a full year after renovations on the former Brownwood Central Fire Station began, the transformation into the new home for Common Grounds Coffee House and Deli is nearing completion. Owners Marco and Yesy Sandoval are now targeting an opening date during the second week of June for the location...
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
brownwoodnews.com

TJJD arrests Juvenile Supervision Officer in Brown County

The Office of the Inspector General of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday:. On May 19, 2022, Inspectors with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) arrested a Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Devan Scott Denton (26) on a misdemeanor warrant for one count of Official Oppression. Denton was booked into the Brown County Jail by OIG Inspectors without incident. This offense is a Class A Misdemeanor under the Tex. Pen. Code Chapter 39.03. If convicted, this offense is punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to 1 year and up to a $4,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

7-on-7 Lions kick off string of qualifying tournaments at Ponder

The first of four 7-on-7 Division II state qualifying tournaments takes place for the Brownwood Lions Saturday as Ponder hosts as a 16-team field at Justin Northwest High School – signifying the beginning of the countdown toward the start 2022 gridiron campaign. The Lions have been hosting their own...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 VALS AND SALS: Bangs’ Light, Bishop emerge as top two grads

BANGS – The Bangs High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 8 p.m. Friday, May 27 at Memorial Stadium. Atop the class of graduates are valedictorian Jackson Light and salutatorian Logan Bishop. Light is the son of Michael and Carrie Light and will be attending Texas A&M University...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early voting total at 1,210 ballots cast heading into final day

Early voting total at 1,210 ballots cast heading into final day. Thursday marked the highest output of voters in early voting for the May 24 runoff county elections thus far, with 354 going to poll. Heading into the final day of early voting, 1,210 votes have been cast. Early voting...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 VALS AND SALS: Hancock, Slayton sit atop Brookesmith’s class

BROOKESMITH – The Brookesmith High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the Brookesmith gymnasium. Leading the way are valedictorian Savanna Hancock and salutatorian Tristen Slayton. Hancock is the daughter of Matt and Kim Hancock and will be attending Angelo State University. Slayton,...
BROOKESMITH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 5/20/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from May 13 through May 19:. Adams, William Harrison Jr., Boating While Intoxicated. Simmons, James Cleveland, Driving While Intoxicated. Sosa, Hervey, Driving While Intoxicated. Duffy, Tammie Louise, Driving While Intoxicated. Fields, Sonia Benetta, Criminal Trespass of Habitation. Baldwin,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Information on county court workload discrepancy

There has been a discrepancy between the candidates for county judge, Paul Lilly (I) and Shane Britton, regarding the workload of the county court under Judge Lilly. Lilly and Britton both have shared different sets of numbers with the public. The number of cases handled by the county court, and...
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy