Mrs. Mary K. (Hall) Siegenthaler

Timothy A. Oliver, age 61, of Cambridge, OH passed away Friday May 20, 2022 at The Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. He was born November 18, 1960 in Cambridge, OH to the late Richard A. Oliver and Margaret M. Davis Oliver. Tim was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and law enforcement officer. He devoted several years as a caretaker to his parents. In his free time he enjoyed working outdoors, spending time with his grand children and his dog Meeka. Tim was retired as Chief Probation Officer of The Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. After retirement he worked at Court Security at the Guernsey County Court House and remained a State Firearms Instructor. He was a Special Deputy for Noble County. Tim was a member of: Stop Nine Church of Christ, a member of Guernsey Lodge #66 F & AM and Freeport Lodge #415 F & AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge (33rd degree mason), Aladdin Temple Shrine – Columbus, OH, Kambri Shrine, Order of Eastern Star Chapter #211.

