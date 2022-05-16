Mrs. Mary K. (Hall) Siegenthaler, 73 of Senecaville. Mary K. (Hall) Siegenthaler, 73, of Senecaville, died Friday (May 13, 2022) at Southeastern Med, Cambridge. She was born February 11, 1949 in Huntington WV, daughter of the late Kermit “K.D.” Hall and Emmagene (Thomas) Hall. Mrs. Siegenthaler operated...
Clyde A. Dobbin, age 85, of Macksburg, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born May 1, 1937, in Stanleyville, son of the late Harry A. and LaVerna M. Carter Dobbin. Clyde was a graduate of Dexter City High School and was a United States Army veteran. He retired as an oil and gas inspector for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after serving for over 20 years. He was a member of St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Woodsfield, a 50 year member of the Sharon Lodge #136, F&AM, the Rufus Putnam Chapter #108 in Beverly, Marietta Council #78, Marietta Commandery #50, Marietta Chapter # 59 OES, Valley of Cambridge Scottish Rite, and Dexter City American Legion Post #418.
Pauline (Oliver) Smith, 97, of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Cambridge Place. She was born May 18, 1925, in Guernsey County, a daughter of the late Cletis and Lela Mae (Hartup) Oliver. Pauline was a lifelong member of the Birmingham UMC, the WSCS for 15 years,...
Rebecca “Becky” J. McKown Perine, 51 of Marietta, Ohio. Rebecca J. “Becky” McKown Perine, age 51, of Marietta Ohio passed away Friday, May 13th, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 6, 1971, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Robert McKown and Lorretta Henthorne Gessel.
Timothy A. Oliver, age 61, of Cambridge, OH passed away Friday May 20, 2022 at The Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. He was born November 18, 1960 in Cambridge, OH to the late Richard A. Oliver and Margaret M. Davis Oliver. Tim was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and law enforcement officer. He devoted several years as a caretaker to his parents. In his free time he enjoyed working outdoors, spending time with his grand children and his dog Meeka. Tim was retired as Chief Probation Officer of The Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. After retirement he worked at Court Security at the Guernsey County Court House and remained a State Firearms Instructor. He was a Special Deputy for Noble County. Tim was a member of: Stop Nine Church of Christ, a member of Guernsey Lodge #66 F & AM and Freeport Lodge #415 F & AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge (33rd degree mason), Aladdin Temple Shrine – Columbus, OH, Kambri Shrine, Order of Eastern Star Chapter #211.
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The John Glenn Track & Field/Cross Country Boosters are hosting a Golf Scramble on Saturday, June 11 at the Jaycee Public Golf Course in Zanesville. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Single golfers are $60, while teams of 4 are $240, which includes a gift and lunch.
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — An illegal after-hours bar that plagued Zanesville with criminal activity for more than a decade was demolished Wednesday after the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office executed its plan for the nuisance property. Hoppy’s Bar at 753 Putnam Avenue was forfeited to the county as part of a drug-related criminal case, which cleared the way for its demolition. The property was the location of multiple criminal activities including two shooting incidents.
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio -With the scheduled mid-July opening of the Guernsey Brewhouse in Cambridge, there will be 400 licensed active craft breweries in the state. There is now at least one brewery in 72 of Ohio’s 88 counties. And 40 percent of these 400 breweries have opened in the last three years.
ST. CLAIRSVILLE , Ohio -Tourism in Belmont County is trending up and making a recovery from a slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism Director Jackee Pugh reported the uptick to the Belmont County Board of Commissioners during her quarterly tourism report Wednesday. Pugh announced that the county’s first quarter tax...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Voters in Muskingum County will likely see on the November ballot a renewal levy for the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. The agency’s director met with Muskingum County Commissioners Thursday, and requested they approve placing the levy on the ballot. Voters in Muskingum County...
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A black bear was seen walking past the St. Clairsville Police Department and the Belmont County Heritage Museum at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Someone took pictures and posted them on social media. You can see the photos of the reported black bear here. Black Bear reportedly spotted in Belmont County city It was […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state approved Monday 70 new licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries including one each in the Cambridge area, Coshocton and New Lexington. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy announced the recipients that were awarded through a lottery system. SEO Natural Enterprises, LLC, at 5748 Glenn Highway in...
SUGARCREEK TWP. — Off-price retailer Marshall is opening a new location in Sugarcreek Twp. after closing its Centerville store. The new 28,780-square-foot storefront at 4317 Feedwire Road is scheduled to hold a grand opening event on May 26. Located next to PetSmart and Target in the Sugarcreek Crossing shopping...
BELMONT, Ohio – Barkcamp State Park’s newest trail in Belmont features an Imagination Library book that visitors read together along the trail and enjoy the view. Children ages 0-5 can enroll in the Imagination Library to receive a free book each month. Enrollment applications are in the Little Free Library at the trail entrance or go to ohioimaginationlibrary.org.
It is hard to overstate the enormous importance of the locomotive in the development of the American nation. Ever since the steam locomotive noisily announced its presence on the scene in the second half of the nineteenth century, the “steel highway” has played an integral role in United States economic, social, and industrial life.
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has announced a boil advisory has been issued for a part of the city beginning today, Friday, May 20. Because of a water line repair, the advisory affects residents on Slaughter Hill and Rick Road.
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old Tuscarawas County man is in the Stark County jail. He was arrested Wednesday by Perry Township police carrying a loaded weapon, just two blocks from the home of a man officers say he had threatened to kill. Riley Adams...
