Orange County, Rollins College partnering to support non-profits impacted by pandemic

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Orange County is teaming up with Rollins College in Winter Park to support Central Florida non-profits.

Mayor Jerry Demings announced the partnership, which will focus on small and diverse non-profits based in Orange County, on Monday morning.

Demings said the purpose is to teach those organizations how they can grow from the hits they took in this pandemic. That includes through training in several areas, including innovation and fundraising.

“When we strengthen our non-profits, we strengthen our community,” Demings said.

The partnership is set to last three years. Orange County is funding it with $4 million collected from the American Rescue Plan.

