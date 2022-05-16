ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County, Rollins College partnering to support non-profits impacted by pandemic

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Non-profit partnership Orange County is teaming up with Rollins College in Winter Park to support Central Florida non-profits. (WFTV.com News Staff)

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Orange County is teaming up with Rollins College in Winter Park to support Central Florida non-profits.

Mayor Jerry Demings announced the partnership, which will focus on small and diverse non-profits based in Orange County, on Monday morning.

Demings said the purpose is to teach those organizations how they can grow from the hits they took in this pandemic. That includes through training in several areas, including innovation and fundraising.

“When we strengthen our non-profits, we strengthen our community,” Demings said.

The partnership is set to last three years. Orange County is funding it with $4 million collected from the American Rescue Plan.

blackchronicle.com

Good news in Ocala/Marion County, Florida

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
OCALA, FL
