The Grundy Museum, 610 Radcliffe St. in Bristol Borough, is reopening on May 24. Closed over the winter for interior improvements and housekeeping, the museum is inviting the public to experience the Victorian splendor dramatized by the popular HBO series The Gilded Age. Staff are excited to showcase refurbished interior collections, talk about updated storylines, and point to exterior additions aimed at expanding and beautifying the grounds.

BRISTOL, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO