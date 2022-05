On Thursday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m, Boothbay Region Historical Society presents Jon Johansen’s talk "Boatbuilding in Maine and Boothbay from 1980 to the Present." Boatbuilding in the state of Maine has an incredible history. Jon will look at some of the more interesting boats built on the coast of Maine over the last 40 years, whether sail or power, large or small, for pleasure or for work.

