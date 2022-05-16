ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

Timothy Paul Tanner: A Passion for Woodcarving, a True Poet, a Genuine Hippie and a Mad Scientist

By Kym Kemp
 4 days ago

Timothy Paul Tanner (Timmy, 70) passed peacefully in his sleep at home...

Gay Chastain: Anything but ‘Usual’

Gay Chastain lived 80 years, and then on May 15 at about 1...
EUREKA, CA
(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 247: Humboldt County’s news podcast

DA candidates note how they’d handle the Lawson case, Governor Newsom is proposing additional tax help for struggling Humboldt County cannabis farmers, a dog was hurt badly saving a woman from a mountain lion east of Willow Creek, Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson ignores many calls to resign, it appears this fall Arcata voters will decide on flying the earth flag over state and national flags, after claiming he was protecting his puppy in Alderpoint a judge sent an accused murderer to trial, a cannabis sale on Facebook from a permitted farm leads to a bust, recent conflict within the Humboldt County DA’s office looks to play out in the upcoming election, Eureka export and ex NFL star Rey Maualuga avoids prison time, the New York Post shared a nearly $1 Million listing for a Southern Humboldt cannabis farm, the FBI is assisting after a Fortuna bank robbery, homeless advocate Betty Chinn got her honorary doctorate from Cal Poly Humboldt, worldwide fans of NBC’s Parks and Rec are enjoying a local digital billboard display, SFGate says ‘magical’ Humboldt tide pools inspired SpongeBob, phrasing where we’re at on the pandemic timeline, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
‘Preview’ at Brenda Tuxford Gallery in Old Town

Press release from the Ink People Center for the Arts:. Ink People Center for the Arts announces the opening of the North Coast Open Studio Preview at Brenda Tuxford Gallery. Artworks by 27 of the event’s 96 participating artists, including Caitlin Blair, Jenny Downs, Sheala Dunlap, Wil Gibson, Colleen Hole, Joyce Jonté, David Mast, Jody Merritt, Michelle Murphy-Ferguson, Paul Rickard, Alan Sanborn, Stock Schlueter, and Christy Tjaden, will be on view at the gallery’s new 3rd St. location in Old Town Eureka. This preview exhibition celebrates North Coast Open Studios, the popular and long-running showcase of Humboldt County artists that returns this year during the first two weekends in June following a 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
‘There’s a Giant Weiner in the Road’: North Coast Residents Spot the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Its Way North

Katie Shellman was working at her family’s business Fort Bragg Feed and Pet yesterday when her co-worker said, “Hey, Katie! There’s a giant wiener in the road.”. Knowing her co-worker’s jokester ways, she told us she was shocked when she looked up, and there, in all its glory, was the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driving down Fort Bragg’s Elm Street, shining in the sunlight of the Mendocino Coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Community Park Hosts Bike Trail Fundraiser

Press release from the Souther Humboldt Community Park:. The Southern Humboldt Community Park and local mountain bike enthusiasts proudly present…. Join us at the park on Sunday afternoon from 2 – 7 for this family friendly event. We have been working on the mountain bike trails and can’t wait to share the fun. Bring your bike and take a ride, we have trails for all skill levels. Adventures Edge is bringing Specialized E-bikes for demo rides. Featuring great live music by Special Guest Family and local DJ’s. Food and drinks for all ages including: Wood fired pizza by The Lost Frenchman, shaved ice by Pineapple Express, oysters by North Bay Shellfish, Kombucha on tap by It’s Alive Kombucha and microbrewed beer from Gyppo Ale Mill.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Celebration as $4 Million Milestone Met While Raising Money for New SoHum Hospital

Yesterday evening, SoHum Health Foundation threw a party to celebrate reaching $4,000,000 in donations towards a new hospital at the building site on Sprowel Creek Road in Garberville. “The last hospital that was built here was 70 years ago,” Carolyn Hino-Bourassa, SoHum Health Foundation’s Board Chair, reminded the assembled crowd. “This is really a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
Former APD Officer and Kamada Campaign Manager Not OK with Fleming’s Protege

Remember opinions expressed do not...
EUREKA, CA
6 New Hospitalizations, 430 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health reported six new hospitalizations today, two residents in their 70s and four aged 80 or older. An additional 306 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported as well as 124 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, May 10, and Tuesday, May 17. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 18,078. An additional 3,304 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Drop-In Sports Programs at the Arcata Community Center

The City of Arcata Recreation Division is thrilled to announce drop-in sports programming is re-opening at the Arcata Community Center located at 321 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Parkway. “Drop-in” programs allow individuals the opportunity to participate in an activity for a day rather than commit to a full session or season. Drop-in fees are $3 an activity or a 10-day class pass can be purchased for $20. Fees are paid onsite with check or cash only and pre-registration is not needed.
ARCATA, CA
Vote No on Measure J, Says Letter to the Editor

Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Superintendent of Humboldt CO. Schools Issued Statement of Support on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

Humboldt County's Superintendent of Schools, Michael Davies-Hughes [issued a statement yesterday] in support of students on the 16th annual International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOTB). Superintendent Davies-Hughes said, "Healthy and vibrant school communities are created and sustained in environments where each student feels safe, understood, valued and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash on Hwy 101 Near Indianola Cutoff

On 05-14-2022, at approximately 3:32 AM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash on US-101 Southbound, north of Indianola Cutoff. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when 59-year-old Troy Rassbach of Arcata CA, was walking within the lanes of US-101 Southbound and was struck by a 2010 Honda Pilot driven by 44-year-old Stephanie Mellen of Eureka. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid to Mr. Rassbach. However, despite the efforts of medical personnel, Mr. Rassbach succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Mayor of Trinidad Urges Voters to Re-elect Madrone in Letter to Editor

Remember opinions expressed do not...
TRINIDAD, CA
Fortuna Police Seek Suspect in Bank Robbery

On Wednesday, May 18th 2022, at about 1:20 PM, Fortuna Police received a report of a bank robbery...
FORTUNA, CA

