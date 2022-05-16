ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Real Columbus Wedding: Morgan and Anthony Raschilla

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 14, 2021 | Morgan (Sprosty) and Anthony Raschilla have slightly different recollections of their first meeting in November 2014 at L.A. Fitness, but they “both agree that ‘persistence’ is the key word that summarizes how we fell in love,” Morgan says. The pair flirted...

Real Columbus Wedding: Dana and Ben Hartman

This Columbus couple honored their family at their wedding with personal details. May 21, 2021 | Family played a major role in the wedding of Dana (Presnell) and Ben Hartman, from Day One of the engagement. Ben proposed in January 2020 with a ring, designed by Edward Warren Jewelers, that included the diamond from his late mother’s wedding set. The jeweler also used her ring’s band to create a matching wedding band for Dana’s set.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Magic, Love and Curiosity of Shawnee State Park Naturalist Jenny Richards

When Columbus Monthly’s photographer Tim Johnson and I finally get to Shawnee State Park in late April, it is our third attempt at making the trip to see naturalist Jenny Richards in action. Tim and I are working on a story about how to enjoy and experience nature like a naturalist as part of Monthly’s June cover story on Ohio state parks and nature preserves.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Pickleball becoming big dill in central Ohio

As the popularity of pickleball continues to rise across the United States, so, too, does the demand for dedicated courts. For Delawareans interested in the sport, Dave Ganim is here to help with the creation of the Pickle Shack. Located at 3218 U.S. Route 42 S., the Pickle Shack contains...
DELAWARE, OH
sciotopost.com

Family Asks for Memorial Cruise for Amanda Man

PICKAWAY – Family and Friends have reached out and asked if Take Back The Strip and the local car committee could show up Monday and cruise the streets in honor of Louie Andrews. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home,...
AMANDA, OH
WLWT 5

Penguin chick dies month after hatching at Ohio zoo

POWELL, Ohio — A zoo in Ohio is mourning the loss of its penguin chick who was hatched in March. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Facebook Wednesday that its Humboldt penguin chick who hatched on March 20 was humanely euthanized this past week. According to zoo officials,...
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Popular Ohio-based Mediterranean chain opening new Columbus-area location next week

Soon enough, New Albany will have an Aladdin’s Eatery location to call its own. The popular Middle Eastern eatery announced yesterday that its newest storefront–located at 6284 Dublin Granville Rd.–will be holding an official grand opening on May 27. “We are so excited to meet you, New...
columbusnavigator.com

10 Columbus Splash Pads That Are Too Cool For School

Summer is fun, but it can also be scorchingly hot. If you have time for a day trip, Ohio has plenty of waterparks that you can check out. But if you’re looking for a quicker trip, there are some awesome splash pads located all over Central Ohio that are free and open to the public.
NBC4 Columbus

Raising Cane’s plans Grandview-area, Whitehall locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Raising Cane’s expects to open as many as five more Central Ohio restaurants in the coming year. “Columbus has been a great central hub for us,” co-CEO A.J. Kumaran said. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chicken finger chain has 16 locations in the market already. One of the new units […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, May 20-22, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. For Families: Reptiles & Amphibians At Highbanks. Visit Highbanks Metro Park on Friday May 20th at 1pm for some up close and personal...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New clothing store in honor of Otto Beatty Jr. opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new men’s clothing store is supporting young, impoverished men looking to enter the workforce. The shop is named in honor of Otto Beatty Jr., and is opening its doors at IMPACT Community Action. “Otto always did the work, and he was always about giving back,” said Representative Joyce Beatty, of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sales of organic baby formula manufactured in Heath skyrocket

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — The baby formula shortage is causing parents around the country to scramble, but an alternative option is available for central Ohio families. Nature’s One manufactures entirely organic baby formula in Heath, with its headquarters located in Lewis Center. All of the company’s products — from formula to diapers– are sold at […]
HEATH, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Kittie’s Cakes under new ownership; Take Me Tacos launches locally

Kittie’s Cakes’ two locations are now under new ownership. The new operators, Steve and Diane Herman, made the announcement this week on Facebook: “We are so excited to announce that we are the proud new owners of Kittie’s Cakes in Bexley and German Village! We are looking forward to our continued partnership with the residents and visitors of these fantastic communities. Stop by and say hello to us and our wonderful team of bakers and baristas!” Known for its cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, biscuits and Stumptown Coffee, Kittie’s was founded in 2011 by Kelly and Mollie Fankhauser, who opened the bakery at 495 S. Third St in German Village. The pair then sold the business, which had added a Bexley shop by then, to Angela Petro’s catering business, Together & Co.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Wet weather draws out invasive hammerhead flatworms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reports of hammerhead flatworms have been spotted across central Ohio. These terrestrial flatworms are noteworthy due to their snake-like body and head shaped like a hammerhead shark. These critters prefer hot, humid environments in greenhouses or mixed in with some of your landscaping, especially after soaking rainfall.
ANIMALS
myfox28columbus.com

Fight ends with 1 person being stabbed in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out in the Hilltop Tuesday night. According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of South Terrace Avenue and Sullivant Avenue just before midnight. One person was stabbed, police said. ABC 6/FOX 28...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Westerville DORA Grows, Hours Expand

One economic development tool which is relatively new to Ohio but catching on quickly is the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA. With a DORA, a community can create a limited exception to outdoor container laws, including as to location and duration, where alcohol can be sold to adults in marked cups and consumed within it boundaries.
WESTERVILLE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Finding the Perfect Banh Mi in Columbus

My mom’s retirement plans are elaborate, and they involve banh mi. In her later years, she intends to open a banh mi cart near a college campus, where she will serve exactly three sandwiches and glasses of very strong, very sweet ca phe da (Vietnamese iced coffee). This is a plan I’ll definitely be investing in.
COLUMBUS, OH

