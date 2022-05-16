ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KC esports startup acquires Military Gaming League, pledging support to players facing PTSD, mental health struggles

By Startland News Staff
Startland News
Startland News
 4 days ago

G eneration Esports has deployed a summer of scale, announcing Monday its acquisition of the Military Gaming League (MGL) — stationing the Kansas City-based startup’s mission to unite gamers in new, high-demand territory.

“We knew there was something special about it that we just had to be a part of,” said Mason Mullenioux, co-founder and CEO of Generation Esports, in a release detailing the decision to acquire the nation’s largest esports organization dedicated to service members and veterans.

“Every member of the Armed Forces are heroes that have given everything they have to protect and serve our country,” Mullenioux continued. “It is only appropriate that we now serve them and give them an experience unlike any other through MGL as one of our cornerstone leagues.”

The deal is expected to level-up Generation Esports commitment to support any and all organizations that use video games to support their communities.

“At the core of MGL’s mission is providing military families with a safe place to game together and support one another through esports — while shining a spotlight on military players,” the company explained, noting it also stands to support service members, veterans, and their families who might be facing the effects of mental health experiences such as PTSD and suicide.

Joining forces with Generation Esports means elevating the MGL experience for all users, added Travis Williams, co-founder and commissioner of the league.

“Generation Esports has already fostered incredible growth for many leagues. Under their umbrella, where we can leverage their network and platform, we can provide bigger, better, and more exciting competitions while working together to provide even more support and resources to our members,” he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40L5yc_0ffyAMjP00

Military Gaming League; photo courtesy of Generation Esports

“It has always been our goal to do what is best for our members,” added Daniel Ball, co-founder of MGL.

“We want to spotlight the great work that all of the Armed Forces members are doing and give them every opportunity to receive the recognition they deserve, while finding comradery amongst each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6L1l_0ffyAMjP00

Military Gaming League; photo courtesy of Generation Esports

Such acts of elevation are expected to launch May 27 as MGL observes Memorial Day weekend, set to host Season Zero — a tournament for players of Valorant, Call of Duty: Cold War, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, and Rocket League. The competition plays out over five weeks, culminating in a playoff and championship event July 1-3.

Registration is open to all active duty, reserve, veteran, and National Guard service members. Click here to learn more.

Generation Esports acquisition of MGL follows the announcement of the startup’s $19 million funding round earlier this month.

The Series B round was led by Bay Area-based early-stage investor Altos Ventures — the main investors in online gaming platform Roblox and the leader of Generation Esports Series A. New investors in the Series B include KC Rise Fund, ClearVision Equity, El Cap Holdings, and Kindergarten Ventures.

The organization boasts more than 3,000 registered members. Adding the military and veteran community — made up of some 3.5 million active and reserve members alone — to its customer base could result in significant and rapid growth, the company noted.

The post KC esports startup acquires Military Gaming League, pledging support to players facing PTSD, mental health struggles appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

Related
Startland News

Ennovation Center taps hometown entrepreneur to lead Independence-based resource hub

Support is in place for entrepreneurs looking for customized services, the Ennovation Center said Friday, announcing a new executive director already at work at the Independence-based community resource. “I love helping entrepreneurs grow their business,” said Danielle DuPree, who began her role leading the Ennovation Center in April. “My passion lies in working with small The post Ennovation Center taps hometown entrepreneur to lead Independence-based resource hub appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Startland News

Budget bump to $31M would help MTC attack its 16-point plan for Missouri entrepreneurs; funding fate rests with governor

A key funder of initiatives like Digital Sandbox KC and LaunchKC could see its own fortunes rise if Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs a budget that includes $31 million to boost technology, entrepreneurship and innovation efforts in the state. The Missouri legislature last week passed a budget that would dramatically up the Missouri Technology Corporation’s The post Budget bump to $31M would help MTC attack its 16-point plan for Missouri entrepreneurs; funding fate rests with governor appeared first on Startland News.
MISSOURI STATE
Startland News

Will climate change rob me of being a parent? Anxious Millennials, Gen Z question adding more children to Earth

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series on climate change in the Kansas City region produced by the KC Media Collective to support and enhance local journalism so every person in Kansas City can lead a richer life. Members of the KC Media Collective are KCUR 89.3, American Public Square, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, Missouri Business The post Will climate change rob me of being a parent? Anxious Millennials, Gen Z question adding more children to Earth appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Combat Air Museum to acquire new jet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Combat Air Museum in Topeka will be acquiring an F-15A Eagle tactical aircraft, according to an announcement from the museum on Thursday. This addition was approved by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio last month. According to the museum, Worldwide Recovery has scheduled the historic aircraft […]
TOPEKA, KS
Startland News

Comeback KC Ventures adds 9 more fellows to accelerate rapid-response health innovations

A global pandemic exposed both new challenges and the potential for disruptive solutions — putting Kansas City entrepreneurs at the forefront of rapid-fire change in the wake of an ongoing health crisis, said organizers of Comeback KC Ventures. Nine additional Kansas City tech startups are joining the fellowship program, its leaders said Wednesday, expanding upon The post Comeback KC Ventures adds 9 more fellows to accelerate rapid-response health innovations appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Faith Blogger: Church Must Change Or Move Aside

This post from a prolific local scribe isn't inspiring but, instead, offers us a glimpse at progressive frustration with religious institutions as more young people forgo this faith-based institutions altogether. Take a peek . . . "It's not that the church (h)as a mission; rather, it's that the mission has...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#The League#Rocket League#Video Game#Kc Esports Startup#G Eneration Esports#Generation Esports#The Armed Forces
1070 KHMO-AM

Biggest Bounce House in the World Coming To Missouri This Summer

Get ready for this biggest and most awesomest (yeah I just made that up) bounce house in the world is coming to Missouri this summer. Kansas City July 1st through the 3rd is where you want to be to enjoy and entertain yourself and your family in the biggest bounce house in the world. It's an obstacle course, there's a new Sports Slam (with goals, nets, hoops, balls, & zones for climbing), and a 25-foot tall space-themed spectacle with a five-person slide. If you want to burn some energy I can tell you this is the way.
Columbia Missourian

Peachtree Cafe'Teria brings Southern cooking to Kansas City

The Peachtree Cafe’Teria offers Kansas City diners a cafeteria-style soul-food experience on the outskirts of the city. Vera Willis started the restaurant in July 1996 after she saw a need for a Black-owned soul food restaurant in the Kansas City area. The inspiration for the restaurant is apparent as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
PTSD
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY FREE BUS RIDES FAIL?!?

Over the past two weeks we've noticed that progressive journalists have been desperate to promote public transit options to skeptical readers. LOOK AROUND AND NOTICE EMPTY KANSAS CITY BUSES AND STREETCARS AS INEPT RIDE KC MANAGEMENT SEEMS TO BE RUINING PUBLIC TRANSIT!!!. The truth:. Kansas City residents NEVER wanted free...
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeinstitute.org

The Kansas City Star Is Right

A recent Kansas City Star piece excoriated the Missouri Senate for its behavior and failure in the recently concluded legislative session. I’ve certainly had my share of disagreements with the Star, but the Star is absolutely right about what our state Senators failed to understand in 2022—that “not doing bad things” isn’t quite the same as “doing good things.” From the Star:
KANSAS CITY, MO
farmtalknews.com

Well-known lifelong Kansas leader is actually a cowboy

Perhaps more often recognized as a political and financial leader, being a cowboy remains closest to his heart. “I’ve had lots of great experiences, met many good people, cowboys were the greatest of all,” Dave Owen declared. The retired Lenexa man served as Kansas lieutenant governor, worked for...
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Scavenger Hunt: Desperately Seeking '816 Ho' In Westport

Special thanks to very observant TKC readers who sent news of this local landmark our way . . . "If you've been looking for an 816 ho . . . You're in luck TKC. She's big and beautiful. She had bugs at one time but I think that problems was removed. She might be a bit beaten up but cleans up nicely and very comfy."
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY SETTLES WITH BLM PROTESTERS AGAIN!!!

Not so long ago . . . Back in 2020 . . . Kansas City declared an amnesty for protesters who were arrested following a racially charged riot/uprising on the Country Club Plaza. Now Mayor & Council continue along this path and declare even more accommodation for "mostly peaceful" protesters who run afoul of law enforcement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
387
Followers
336
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy