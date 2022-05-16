KC esports startup acquires Military Gaming League, pledging support to players facing PTSD, mental health struggles

G eneration Esports has deployed a summer of scale, announcing Monday its acquisition of the Military Gaming League (MGL) — stationing the Kansas City-based startup’s mission to unite gamers in new, high-demand territory.

“We knew there was something special about it that we just had to be a part of,” said Mason Mullenioux, co-founder and CEO of Generation Esports, in a release detailing the decision to acquire the nation’s largest esports organization dedicated to service members and veterans.

“Every member of the Armed Forces are heroes that have given everything they have to protect and serve our country,” Mullenioux continued. “It is only appropriate that we now serve them and give them an experience unlike any other through MGL as one of our cornerstone leagues.”

The deal is expected to level-up Generation Esports commitment to support any and all organizations that use video games to support their communities.

“At the core of MGL’s mission is providing military families with a safe place to game together and support one another through esports — while shining a spotlight on military players,” the company explained, noting it also stands to support service members, veterans, and their families who might be facing the effects of mental health experiences such as PTSD and suicide.

Joining forces with Generation Esports means elevating the MGL experience for all users, added Travis Williams, co-founder and commissioner of the league.

“Generation Esports has already fostered incredible growth for many leagues. Under their umbrella, where we can leverage their network and platform, we can provide bigger, better, and more exciting competitions while working together to provide even more support and resources to our members,” he explained.

“It has always been our goal to do what is best for our members,” added Daniel Ball, co-founder of MGL.

“We want to spotlight the great work that all of the Armed Forces members are doing and give them every opportunity to receive the recognition they deserve, while finding comradery amongst each other.”

Such acts of elevation are expected to launch May 27 as MGL observes Memorial Day weekend, set to host Season Zero — a tournament for players of Valorant, Call of Duty: Cold War, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, and Rocket League. The competition plays out over five weeks, culminating in a playoff and championship event July 1-3.

Registration is open to all active duty, reserve, veteran, and National Guard service members. Click here to learn more.

Generation Esports acquisition of MGL follows the announcement of the startup’s $19 million funding round earlier this month.

The Series B round was led by Bay Area-based early-stage investor Altos Ventures — the main investors in online gaming platform Roblox and the leader of Generation Esports Series A. New investors in the Series B include KC Rise Fund, ClearVision Equity, El Cap Holdings, and Kindergarten Ventures.

The organization boasts more than 3,000 registered members. Adding the military and veteran community — made up of some 3.5 million active and reserve members alone — to its customer base could result in significant and rapid growth, the company noted.

The post KC esports startup acquires Military Gaming League, pledging support to players facing PTSD, mental health struggles appeared first on Startland News .